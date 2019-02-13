If you're currently on the hunt for a new job, look no further. Why? Because your go-to Mexican restaurant is currently searching for a Chief Margarita Officer (aka CMO) — and you can apply for the position. I'm not kidding: If you really, really (and I mean REALLY) love margaritas, then this role might be perfect for you. If I've peaked your tequila-loving interest, then read on to find out how to be On The Border's Chief Margarita Officer. Thankfully, the application process is pretty easy... if you know how to shake the perfect marg, that is.

Before I talk about how you can apply to be On The Border's next CMO, let's chat about the position's responsibilities. (Yes, the Chief Margarita Officer will be expected to do more than sip on tequila cocktails all day long.) According to On The Border's website, the hired CMO will be responsible for a ton of things, such as creating a quick solution to brain freezes, spreading the margarita love around the globe, perfecting the best shaking method for drinks on the rocks, and so much more.

They'll also need to know On The Border's Cantina Drink Menu like the back of their hand — and if they're a true margarita enthusiast, that shouldn't be a problem.

Does that margarita enthusiast sound like it could be you? If so, let's talk about the application's requirements. The first thing that the restaurant points out on its website is that candidates must be 21 years old to apply. The next rule is that applicants must know how to drink margaritas "responsibly." In other words, this position isn't about downing marg after marg; it's about enjoying the drink and representing the company's go-to beverage in a fun, educated way.

Other requirements listed on the application page include pairing margaritas with different types of queso dips, and differentiating different kinds of tequila (with a sip or a glance). The applicants must also be team players and have the ability to stay composed. For a full list of CMO requirements, check out the list on the restaurant's website.

Courtesy of On The Border

Matt Hood, President & CEO for On The Border, talked about the position in a press release emailed to Elite Daily. He said,

We’ve been serving up the best margaritas in the business for over 36 years, so you better believe we’re taking this position very seriously. We’re searching for an individual who can uphold the proud tradition of On The Border being the destination for the world’s greatest margaritas!

Now, you're probably wondering how you can apply for the position. (Thankfully, the process is fairly simple.) To get the ball rolling, you'll need to answer a list of questions that's provided on the restaurant's job position page. Then, you'll need to email your answers to cmo@ontheborder.com by Feb. 17 before 11:59 p.m. ET.

After you've submitted your information, you'll have to stay patient. According to On The Border's Official Rules for applicants, a winner will be announced on (or around) Feb. 21. That winner will be crowned Chief Margarita Officer and be given $1,000 worth of On The Border gift cards on Feb 22 (aka National Margarita Day). The lucky CMO will be able to use those gift cards for two years or throw a party on the patio for their margarita-loving family and friends.

With that being said, get your resume out and start working on your application. A new position awaits you.