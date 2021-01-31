There's a new giveaway that'll help relieve some of the stress of paying school tuition this year. Natural Light is giving away a total of one million dollars to 25 lucky winners for its college debt relief program, meaning each recipient will have a whopping $40,000 of their tuition paid for them. Here's how to apply to Natural Light's 2021 college debt relief program for a chance at $40,000.

Since college is all about having fun, Natural Light is helping students across the country pay off their college debt. The brand is awarding one million dollars in total grants to students who are 21 years of age or older who have enrolled in an accredited U.S. college or university within 15 years before contest entry.

If you're eligible for the contest, you'll need to send a video submission before April 1 showing what inspired you to go to college and include any Natural Light logo. The video needs to be five minutes or less in length. There are several guidelines you'll need to follow, including not defaming the brand and not promoting excessive alcohol consumption.

After you've made the video, there are three ways you can enter the contest: either on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Make sure to tag @naturallight on Twitter and Facebook and @naturallightbeer on Instagram. You'll also need to add the hashtags #NattyStories and #Contest to your post, and make sure that you're posting on a public account. If more than one people are in the video, only the person submitting the entry via their social media account will be considered the entrant.

The contest judges will select 25 winners based on how well the video captures Natural Light's lifestyle, creativity, originality, and relevance to the prompt of showing what inspired you to go to college. The 25 entries with the highest cumulative scores will win the $40,000 grand prize.

If you've won, you'll be notified via direct message on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. You'll have to respond to the notification within 48 hours indicating whether or not you can accept the prize, otherwise the prize will be forfeited an alternate potential winner. Each winner will get $40,000 awarded in a check. For more details on the contest, check out the official rules.