There's a new gig that's made just for cookie enthusiasts. Reynolds Kitchens is on the search for a lucky person to bake cookies this holiday season and get paid $5,000 while they're at it. Here's how to apply for Reynolds Kitchens' Cookie Connoisseur job.

If you're ready to try out unexpected ingredients and share your most unique holiday cookie recipes, you'll want to apply to be Reynolds Kitchens' Cookie Connoisseur. You'll create one custom cookie recipe that'll be shared on the brand's 21 Day Cookie Countdown To 2021 on Facebook and its website. Additionally, you'll also create four cookie recipes for the brand's social channels and website so that baking enthusiasts can make your tasty treats at home.

You can apply to to be the Cookie Connoisseur position through December 8 at 11:59 p.m. ET. All you'll need to do is submit an original cookie recipe that features an unexpected or wacky ingredient to careers@ReynoldsSweetGig.com. You'll need to include a photo of your cookie recipe, which must have a bulleted list of ingredients. You'll also need to share in 250 words or less why you think you deserve the job, and your following contact information: city, state, zip code, and age. You must be 18 years or older and live in the 50 United States/Washington D.C., excluding Maryland, North Dakota, Colorado, Michigan, Nebraska, Vermont, Tennessee, Virginia, New York, Florida, and Arizona, to be eligible.

Courtesy of Reynolds Kitchens

Reynolds Kitchens will judge applicants based on their cookies, their passion for baking, the description and combo of ingredients used, and the uniqueness of their ingredients and cookie. The brand will select the winner on or before December 16 to claim the grand prize of $5,000. If you've won, you'll be notified either via email address or phone within one day following the selection of the winner.

If you don't get the role, you'll be automatically entered into the sweepstakes to win a special cookie kit. 100 participants will be randomly chosen to win a kit, which includes three dry ingredients, one recipe card, one Reynolds Kitchens oven mitt, and one Reynolds Kitchens box. The approximate retail value of each prize is $200.

Since applications close Dec. 8, you'll want to start experimenting with your best cookie recipes ASAP.