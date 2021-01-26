Just over a month after the release of its much-hyped Fitness+ subscription, Apple is giving Watch users a new way to incorporate the service's features into their walks. With the launch of the "Time to Walk" on Monday, Jan. 25, you might be wondering how to crank up the volume of whatever episode you're listening to. It's not immediately clear, so here's how to adjust the volume on Apple Watch during "Time to Walk" workouts.

As of Monday, Jan. 25, Apple Watch users with a Fitness+ subscription can up the ante on their walks with immersive Time to Walk segments, which are similar to podcasts and feature well-known musicians, athletes, and actors talking about their lives and meaningful lessons they've learned, all while on a walk of their own. At the end of each walk, you'll also be able to listen to a playlist specifically curated by the episode's subject.

Time to Walk episodes, which range in length from 25 to 40 minutes, can be played directly from your Apple Watch with AirPods, or any other Bluetooth headphones. However, if you usually control the volume in your headphones by adjusting it on your phone, you'll need to know how to adjust the volume straight from your Apple Watch.

While listening to your Time to Walk episode of choice, which you can play from the Workouts App on your Watch, you'll want to swipe your finger to the left until you get to the last screen. There, you'll see the name of the episode as well as a volume icon in the corner. Finally, adjust the dial at the top right of your Watch so the sound level is to your liking, and you'll be ready to walk with to the likes of Shawn Mendes and Dolly Parton. (If you usually use your Watch to control the volume of your headphones, then you'll know these are the steps you can follow for most workouts to pump up your volume or bring the sound down.)

Apple's Time to Walk comes with four episodes at launch featuring Dolly Parton, Draymond Green, Shawn Mendes, and Uzo Adubo, who all talk about overcoming obstacles and failures in their lives to achieve success as well as personal stories. It's designed to be as though you're walking with each guest, and you'll even see photos pop up on your Watch as they relate to a part of a story.

You can expect Apple to release new episodes from different notable figures each Monday through the end of April 2021. All episodes will be automatically downloaded to your Apple Watch if you have a Fitness+ subscription and will be available to listen to any time on your Workout app.