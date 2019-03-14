I may be dreaming, but Facebook's latest feature is giving me some serious mid-2000s vibes. Remember back in, like, 2005 when you had a MySpace profile? I know, it seems like ancient history. There are some things about MySpace I'll never forget, like adding songs to my profile. When I found out that Facebook has been rolling out a way to add music to account profiles, I started reminiscing way back when to the good ol' days of MySpace. If you're curious about how the new feature works, here's how to add Spotify songs to your Facebook profile to relive your MySpace days.

Have you checked your Facebook profile today? If not, you might want to. Facebook is rolling out a way to add songs to your Facebook profile using the Facebook mobile app. This all started at the end of 2018, according to Facebook, and was announced in a newsroom updated on March 13, 2019. Basically, the social media site is granting users the capability to add songs to their Facebook profiles. From there, users will be able to click through to the full song and listen to it on Spotify, per Facebook.

According to Facebook, not all users have access to the latest musical functionality just yet. But, hold tight because it's coming. According to Facebook, 100 percent of all users worldwide should be able to add songs to their Facebook profiles in the next few weeks.

In the meantime, you might as well become familiar with how to update your Facebook profile when the time finally comes. Here's how to do it.

Courtesy of Facebook

The new feature is currently only available on the Facebook mobile app for iOS and Android devices, according to the social media company. Once you open the app, you will see a "Music" section toward the top of your Facebook Profile. You'll see a button that says "Add Song." Once you click on the button, a list of songs will appear. You can easily search through the song list to find the tune that speaks to you. There are millions of songs to choose from.

The best part? You can add as many as you want to your Facebook Profile. It's like a rolling playlist of jams that you can share with all of your friends. And, you can choose one song to pin at the top of your profile (sort of like when you pin a tweet to the top of your Twitter account so people can see it first). You'll be able to see the artist name, album art, and song name on your profile, according to Facebook.

Now, when you listen to a song on someone else's profile, you can listen to a sample of it on Facebook. If you like it, you can add it to your profile, too. What makes this new feature so cool is that it will direct you from Facebook over to Spotify. You'll be able to listen to the full song and check out other music for the band or singer.

At the time of publication, Spotify is the only subscription service that is compatible with the latest Facebook Profile roll out. But, the social network said that more music streaming services will be added in the weeks to come. It did not specify what services it will include, but I've got my fingers crossed that one of the providers is Apple Music.

Courtesy of Facebook

This new feature is giving me total MySpace vibes. I was always guilty of swapping out my song choice on a very frequent basis, so I promise I'll try to tone it down this time around. This is an awesome way to find out about new music and see what your friends are listening to. It's also a great way to share what sorts of music you're digging right now.

I don't have the feature just yet, but I'll definitely be loading it up with the songs from albums like Hozier's "Wasteland, Baby!" and Maggie Rogers' "Heard It In A Past Life." It goes without saying that this is a total upgrade from MySpace back in the day, but I'm loving the similarities.