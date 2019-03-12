Spotify and Hulu are teaming up to bring you the power of music and television all for one very wallet-friendly price. The subscription-based entertainment companies are partnering up for an all-inclusive offer that includes Spotify Premium and all the Hulu shows you know and love for less than $10 a month. Chances are high you probably have a subscription to at least one of these services, but now you can add Hulu to your Spotify account for free. If you're a current subscriber, you might be wondering how to get a free Hulu subscription through Spotify Premium. Here's how you can catch up on shows and listen to the music you love all for one sweet price.

On Tuesday, March 12, Spotify announced a new partnership with Hulu. The music streaming service will immediately begin offering Hulu's ad-supported subscription to Spotify Premium plans at no additional cost. A Spotify Premium subscription normally costs $9.99 per month. That cost will remain the same, even with the addition of Hulu's ad-supported subscription. Seriously, there aren't any strings attached here and there's no funny business going on. It's that good of a deal. Anyone (new or existing customers) can sign up for this deal until it expires on Monday, June 10, according to Spotify. However, there are only a limited number of subscriptions available, per Spotify. It's possible that this deal may lapse prior to June 10, so the sooner you sign up the better. Here's what you need to do.

For users who already have a Spotify Premium account, visit the Your Services page on the Spotify website. This is where you can manage your account. You can opt-in for the Hulu offer directly in your account settings. It takes all of a few seconds to complete the process. Boom, you're done. See how easy that was?

If you're new to Spotify, you'll need to start by signing up for a new account. To claim this combo deal, head over to the Hulu section of the Spotify website. You'll need to fill in a few personal details like your first and last name, email address, and you'll need a credit card or debit card to link to your account. The sign-up process doesn't take long, either. You'll be done in five minutes and on your way to accessing all sorts of amazing content for just $9.99 per month. In addition to offering Hulu for free, Spotify is offering all new Premium account subscribers 30 free days of music and TV.

Finally, if you have a Hulu ad-supported plan but currently do not have a Spotify account, you can still partake in this deal. Just log into your existing Hulu account and change the billing settings to Spotify, according to the music subscription company. Once you do this, you should be good to go. If you don't switch your billing preferences over, you will be charged for both Spotify and Hulu. So, just double check to make sure you've eliminated that possibility. By signing up for the new Spotify Hulu deal, you will be able to catch up on shows like This Is Us, The Handmaid's Tale, and so many other great shows and movies.

You may remember back in January when Hulu decided to drop the price of its ad-supported subscription service from $7.99 to $5.99. That was awesome news for Hulu subscribers like myself. But, the addition of Hulu to Spotify Premium accounts is an entirely different level of awesome. Spotify Premium costs $9.99 on its own. If you're already paying for that, plus a Hulu subscription, go ahead and combine the two services into one payment. You'll save yourself $5, or you can treat yourself to an extra cup of coffee. It's a win-win for everyone.