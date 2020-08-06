On Wednesday, Aug. 5, Instagram launched its own version of TikTok, and it's called Instagram Reels. The feature is integrated in the app itself, and offers editing features to easily personalize your clips. As you start creating, here's how you can add original audio to Instagram Reels for a custom touch.

The Facebook company's release of the TikTok-esque feature follows President Donald Trump's claim on July 31 that he'd soon ban TikTok in the United States. Elite Daily previously reached out to the White House for comment on the possibility of a ban, but did not receive a response at the time of publication. Instagram has been working on the Reels for the past year, first testing it in Brazil, Germany, France, Brazil, and India, before making its official debut in 50 countries on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Like TikTok's fan-favorite video creation features, Instagram Reels gives users a way to watch and create 15-second, multi-clip videos. When you're filming, there are several elements you can incorporate such as audio and effects. To choose your audio, you can either add a song from an artist in the Facebook music library by tapping the music note button or you can use custom audio.

It might not be immediately apparent how you can add custom audio to your Reel, but it's actually pretty simple to do. Rather than uploading a track, you'll record the original audio directly in a video. Whatever sounds you end up recording in the video will become your original audio track. So whether you're getting super creative with original music or just talking, the recording will be appear in your video as "original audio."

Once you've created a Reel with an original audio track, you can also reuse it in other videos. Likewise, you can use original audio from other users' Reels by selecting the track that says "Original Audio" at the top of the video you're watching. This will bring up a page with an option that says "Use Audio" at the bottom. Select "Use Audio," and you'll be taken to the Reels section of the Stories Camera, so you can start recording with that audio clip. Original audio will always be credited to the original creator and will appear as such in the top track title.

ICYMI, you can find Instagram Reels to watch at the top of the Explore section. When you tap the featured "Reels" you'll be able to scroll through videos in a format almost identical to TikTok. To create your own, head to the Stories Camera, where you'll find the option on the bottom selection to the right of the "Story" option. If your account is public, you can choose to share your Reels with anyone in the Explore tab, or only share the video with your followers by uploading it to your Story or sending via a Direct Message. You'll also have the option to upload it as a post in the feed.

Courtesy of Instagram

You've probably seen Reels sneak into your feed over the last couple days, and they're likely here to stay. So if you want to get in on the fun, you can now get creative with your music choices while you do it.