If you happen to be one of the one billion people across the globe that uses Instagram, you were probably thrilled to see that the photo-sharing app recently started enabling users to add lyrics to Stories. It's a seriously big deal for music enthusiasts and karaoke fanatics alike, as it basically lets you start a sing-along on your Story. And if you're looking to instigate a total musical moment for all your followers, here's how to add lyrics to Instagram Stories. I swear, you'll get the hang of it in no time.

Earlier this month on June 6, 2019, Instagram totally changed the game for Stories, by debuting a new feature that allows users to add lyrics to photos or videos in Stories. It makes way for some really solid dance parties, and IDK about you, but I — personally — can't wait for my followers to join in on any and all of my Beyoncé karaoke sessions this summer. Anyway, if you don't already know how to add lyrics to your Story, buckle up — it's going to be a wild (and seriously educational) ride.

First, start out with a good old-fashioned photo or video shoot. Then, select whichever piece of media you want to use for your Story.

Courtesy Of Instagram

After choosing the hottest ~content~ for your Story, head over to the square Stickers button in the top right corner of your screen, according to Instagram. Tap Music, which is located in the second row and second column, and select which song you want to use.

Courtesy Of Instagram

Upon picking the perfect song, according to the brand, search for the part of the song you want to cut specifically to use in your Story.

Courtesy Of Instagram

Lyrics will only pop up if the song you chose happens to have lyrics available, according to Instagram. If the song has lyrics, though, they will pop up automatically.

Once the lyrics appear, you can change how they appear on your Story, per Instagram. For example, you can change the font, and how the text appears on your screen, It's pretty cool, really.

Courtesy Of Instagram

If you can't find lyrics for your Instagram Story, there are a few possible reasons why. One is because the app's music library is only rolling out in certain regions, and though Instagram is trying to debut it across the globe, they haven't been able to yet. Another reason could be if you aren't looking in the right place for music, which is in the Stickers tray. Lastly, your app might be outdated. Either restart it, double check your settings, or sign out and sign back in. You'll most likely be able to get it to work in no time.

See? What did I tell you? Adding lyrics to your Instagram Story is incredibly simple, and I know for a fact that you'll get the hang of using it in no time. Lookout, world — Instagram sing-alongs are about to seriously sweep the nation... and I am so ready for it.