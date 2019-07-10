Here's How The Cancer-Capricorn Eclipses Will Affect Your Relationships

Eclipses are catalysts for change, so there's no doubt you'll experience the effects firsthand. Now, if you thought July was chaotic, just wait until you see how the Cancer-Capricorn eclipses will affect your relationships now and in the future. This, however, is especially true for those who have been stringing their significant others along for the wrong reasons, or perhaps struggling with the thought of letting go even if they know it's the right thing to do. The effects of an eclipse typically last about six months, so like it or not, the second half of 2019 will be nothing short of cathartic. So, are you ready? Well, prepare to purge.

Before diving in, it's important to recognize the true meaning behind Cancer-Capricorn archetypes. Ruled by mother moon and father time, the Cancer-Capricorn axis has everything to do with dependency and the things that make you self-sufficient. This is similar to the parent vs. child dynamic, given that Capricorn is typically stern with its delivery while Cancer expresses itself emotionally. Cancer nurtures and Capricorn holds down the fort.

This, of course, sounds totally contradictory — considering we're living in a completely different era, where women hold down the fort day in and day out — but this goes a lot deeper than that. Cancer is your inner world and emotional foundation, and Capricorn is the structure that holds it all together. They say the best things in life are free, but you need a solid foundation to be emotionally fulfilled. In the end, it doesn't matter how apathetic you are or how much you hate confrontation. Boundaries need to be set in order for emotional needs to be met. Period.

How Will The Cancer-Capricorn Eclipses Affect Your Relationships?

I said it before and I'll say it again: It all comes down to boundaries. Saturn, planet of restrictions and Lord of Karma, rules Capricorn, which makes sense, given this cardinal earth sign's ruthless determination. But with the North Node in sensitive Cancer and the South Node in Capricorn, your emotional needs are now a priority, while previously set structures, and social systems take a backseat. What does this mean for your relationships, exactly? Well, it's simple. If the people in your life are not fulfilling you at an emotional level, their time is up.

This isn't limited to a romantic partner, though. It could affect your relationship with a best friend, business partner, or perhaps even a toxic family member who's unfortunately crossed the line. The days where you kept the wrong people around because you were too afraid to confront them about everything weighing you down are now over. Though you should be prepared: this awareness runs both ways.

Pluto, planet of death, sex, transformation, and power, is also in Capricorn, not to mention a key player in this Cancer-Capricorn eclipse series. Themes related to hierarchies, authority figures, and people in power are in the midst of a massive restructure. Powerful Pluto is shedding light on those who have been misusing their powers of authority. Their time is up.

Use these eclipses to prioritize honesty with yourself and your partner. Everyone is in the midst of a collective rebirth and healing right now.