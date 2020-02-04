Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are doing their own thing in Canada at the moment, but that doesn't mean Prince William's life has been put on pause. In fact, Prince William and Duchess Kate are very much continuing their royal engagements as Meghan and Harry navigate their life after stepping back as senior royals. While life in the U.K. is likely strange for the Duke of Cambridge without his brother, here's how Prince William is reportedly coping with Harry and Meghan's royal exit.

On Jan. 8, Meghan and Harry announced their decision to "work to become financially independent" and begin a new chapter of their life together with baby Archie. Since then, the couple has been spending their time stateside. Back in London, Prince William is reportedly adjusting to the reality of life without his little bro around all the time with the help of Duchess Kate's mom, Carole Middleton, according to The Sun. (Kensington Palace did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment.)

Journalist and royal author Phil Dampier told The Sun:

Kate turns to her for advice and comfort all the time and she spends a lot of time with William and Kate’s three children. Now that Harry and Meghan have in effect left the royal family, there is a lot more pressure on William and Kate. Carole will be a stabilizing and supportive force in the background, looking after the kids when needs be but also just being there for them.

Dampier said Carole is "very much a power behind the throne" and "her influence is immense." Dampier explained that Carole's "humble background, and the fact that she has worked herself up with a successful business has given her a backbone of steel."

A source told The Sun that William has not only been "leaning on" Carole, but also Kate's father, Michael. "William and Kate have been very upset by what has happened," the source said. “Not only has William lost his brother as a working member of the family but he and Kate now have a much greater burden. Being able to talk to Carole and share his feelings has been a great help.”

William and Kate seem to have plenty of shoulders to lean on in this time of big changes.