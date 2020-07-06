Here's How Meghan Markle Reportedly "Embarrassed" Prince Harry At Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Royals, they're just like us! They even totally embarrass their partners at family gatherings. Exhibit A: Meghan Markle reportedly "embarrassed" Prince Harry at Princess Eugenie's wedding. "Meghan put her foot in it when she decided that it would be the ideal moment to announce that she and Harry were expecting their first child," royal authors Andy Tillett and Dylan Howard recounted in their not-at-all dramatically titled new book Royals at War, per The Sun. "This was a huge social gaffe, even if you were not a royal — stealing the limelight from Eugenie, who was furious, as was her mother, Sarah.” (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Harry, Meghan, Eugenie, and Sarah for comment on the claims but did not hear back in time for publication).

Now, to be fair, per Marie Claire, royal sources previously denied the rumors that Harry and Meghan decided to spill the tea on their pregnancy at his cousin Eugenie's wedding, which took place on October 12, 2018.

In fact, their formal pregnancy announcement was made three days after the event on October 15, 2018. The announcement, sent out by the Kensington Royal account, succinctly read: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019."

That being said, even in their coverage of the wedding announcement back in 2018, the New York Times noted that rumors about Meghan's pregnancy did first start swirling about at Eugenie's wedding. That being said, they explained the rumors were apparently a result of the "buttoned-up outfit she wore" to the nuptials. Then, just hours before the announcement was made, the New York Times reported Meghan further fueled rumors by "carrying purple binders" presumably in front of her belly in what some fans took as an attempt to "disguise physical signs of pregnancy."

Oh, BTW, here she is looking extremely chic, chatting it up with her hubby and his grandma Queen Elizabeth in her "buttoned up" outfit at said wedding:

AARON CHOWN/AFP/Getty Images

OK, so odds are most commoners will never know whether or not Meghan actually "embarrassed" Harry by spilling the tea on their pregnancy at his cousin's wedding. But here's a hot take: Even if she did, who cares? People do embarrassing things all the time. And being pregnant is big news! Can you blame her for maybe letting the info slip?