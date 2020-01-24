Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are on their way to becoming "financially independent" starting in Spring 2020, and with that comes a lot of planning. With safety being one of the Sussex's main priorities, many royal fans have been wondering how Meghan and Harry will pay for their security after stepping down from their senior royal roles. It looks like Meghan and Harry are ready to take things into their own hands — and bank accounts.

On Jan. 8, Harry and Meghan revealed their plans for the future, and, since then, some details of their new life together have been confirmed, while others remain unclear — who will pay for their security being one of them.

According to a Jan. 24 report from The Telegraph, a source claimed Meghan and Harry's transition out of their senior roles is complete, and the two will "reimburse the taxpayer[s] for security provided on private business engagements with no Royal connection." Buckingham Palace did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment.

The source noted the amount of money Harry and Meghan will put towards their security will be based on how much income they earn. It's unlikely Meghan and Harry will have any trouble finding work outside their royal duties. In a resurfaced video from July 2019, Harry was spotted seemingly pitching his wife's skills to Disney at the Lion King premiere, but Buckingham Palace did not respond to Elite Daily's previous request for confirmation. Watch the moment below.

Since then, Meghan has reportedly already signed on to do voiceover work on an unnamed Disney film, according to The Times. Her work would reportedly be in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.

Back to concerns about their security, The Telegraph reports the "level of security needed for Prince Harry and his wife and their child Archie will be decided by the Royal VIP Executive Committee and is based on an assessment of the level of threat, risks and vulnerability to assassination attempts."

As of now, Meghan and Harry have six members of the Metropolitan Police on their security team, according to The Daily Mail, but, Eventually, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police will take over. Buckingham Palace did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on The Daily Mail's report.

Wherever you stand on Harry and Meghan's decisions for their future, I think everyone is in agreement that their safety and the safety of baby Archie should always be their number one concern.