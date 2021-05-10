Meghan Markle is currently pregnant and already has one child (Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor) at home, so Prince Harry was sure to celebrate Mother's Day 2021 in a very special way. He reportedly showered his wife thoughtful gestures, and even got a helping hand from Archie. The way Meghan, Harry, and Archie reportedly spent Mother's Day 2021 together will melt your heart.

Meghan and Harry announced they were expecting their second child in February, and later revealed in their March interview with Oprah Winfrey they're having a girl. Aside from that, they've kept the details of their pregnancy fairly private and Meghan has been laying low. In fact, she had a lovely but “low-key” Mother’s Day this year.

“As she nears the end of her pregnancy, she’s taking it easy. Harry’s extremely protective and doesn’t want her overdoing it," a source told Us Weekly. “Harry put his art skills to use and made a Mother’s Day card with Archie and organized a pampering session and breakfast in bed so that she could relax and wind down.”

A low-key day didn't mean a lack of adoring gestures. According to the insider, "Harry helped Archie choose a gift for Meghan and they picked flowers from the garden." Additionally, “With her due date around the corner, Harry thought it would be cute to get her a little something from their daughter too, as a sweet surprise."

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Harry shared his excitement about his wife's pregnancy during their tell-all interview with Winfrey. The duke seemed over the moon about welcoming a baby girl into the family.

“A girl, you know, what more can you ask for?” he said. “But now, you know, now we’ve got our family. We’ve got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it’s great.” He also revealed he and Meghan were "done" having kids after Baby No. 2.

It's good to see Meghan is taking it easy throughout her pregnancy journey, especially after experiencing pregnancy loss in July 2020. And after two years of being a rockstar mom to little Archie, it was sweet to see her receive the Mother's Day she deserved.