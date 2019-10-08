Believe it or not, Kylie Jenner's famous family members aren't the only ones she's leaning on following her breakup from Travis Scott. That's right, the lip kit maven is getting by with a little help from her friends. So, if you've been wondering how she's doing, here's how Kylie Jenner is coping with her split from Travis Scott, according to reports.

A source told People on Oct. 7 that “Kylie is doing great" after the news of her breakup with Scott went public and that "she had a very busy and fun week." Elite Daily reached out to Jenner's team for comment on People's report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Added the source: “She has also spent several nights with her friends. After separating from Travis, she really wants her friends around. She feels lucky to have amazing girlfriends that support her. She seems very happy and positive.”

Amen, sister! Jenner is also soaking up all things #Halloween. Over the weekend, the self-made billionaire headed to Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights with a group of friends, according to People.

Days prior, Jenner looked amazing as she posed alongside BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou (aka Stassie) in matching mini skirts, crop tops, and leopard-print bucket hats. "Just a brunette and a blonde with an unbreakable bond," Jenner captioned the photo on Instagram.

Karanikolaou also shared the pic writing, "My twin flame."

But the best friend of all is Jenner and Scott's daughter, Stormi, who is clearly a bright light in their lives. The 1-year-old has graced her proud mama's Instagram page many times since Jenner and Scott split earlier this month and the makeup mogul has since confirmed that their breakup won't affect the tot.

"Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi," Jenner tweeted on Oct. 3. "Our friendship and our daughter is priority."

So, that's a relief. On Oct. 7, Jenner was hard at work promoting her newest Kylie Cosmetics products and Stormi was right by her side making her mom laugh.

In one Instagram Story, Stormi can be seen with a face full of lip gloss. Yep, she certainly is her mother's daughter!

"Stormi is testing out Charm for you guys," Jenner said as the little girl tried to put the gloss on her mom. "OK, girl, we've got to take that off."

The two later bounced around on a trampoline and soaked up the California sun. Living the life, amirite?

“During the day, she is all about Stormi,” the source told People. “Kylie is young with endless energy. She has help, but she also loves being a mom. She is very involved with Stormi. She always seems the happiest when she is with her daughter.”

But just because Jenner is surrounding herself with friends in this trying time doesn't mean she's abandoning her family. Nope, not at all! In fact, she seems to be in high spirits thanks to her nieces and nephews.

In a too-cute-to-handle video posted on Oct. 4, Jenner showed Stormi playing with Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago, Khloé Kardashian's daughter, True, and Rob Kardashian's little girl, Dream. Watch the video below and try not to smile.

"These girls are getting so big i can’t handle it," Jenner captioned the clip with the heart eyes emoji. "Thank you God for them."

There were rumors floating around that Jenner and Tyga were reconciling after E! News reported that she had reunited with him for a late-night date at a recording studio, but Jenner already debunked those reconciliation rumors, so I'm taking her word for it.

A source told E! News that Jenner "wanted to have a girls' night" and that "Stassie thought it would be best to get her out of the house and her mind off the news." Elite Daily previously reached out to Jenner's team for comment on E!'s report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The source added of the studio run-in: "He was with a few of their mutual friends at Sunset Marquis and invited Kylie and her girlfriends to come hangout, since they were already out."

Here's what Jenner said about the whole thing:

The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.

There you have it! Hats off to Jenner for balancing work, fun, and motherhood despite her split from Scott.