In April, when TMZ reported Gigi Hadid was five months pregnant, fans were in disbelief. With Hadid always in the public eye, they were surprised they didn't notice her growing baby bump. In case you were wondering how Gigi Hadid hid her pregnancy for so long, it all comes down to a simple fashion trick.

It all started on June 24 when Hadid filmed an Instagram Live with New York City-based chef and activist Sophia Roe. During the broadcast, the two discussed white privilege and how to be better allies in the fight for racial equality. While fans paid close attention to what the stars had to say, some viewers also couldn't help but take a peek at Hadid's appearance. They thought they would see a glimpse of her growing baby bump, but they were surprised to see Hadid didn't look all that different from the last time they saw her.

"How do you not have a tummy?? I’m 4 months into my pregnancy and my tummy is huge you look great tho!" a fan commented.

As it turns out, Hadid did have a growing bump, but she managed to hide it with a simple trick. "This angle and the really baggy jumpsuit make for an optical illusion," Hadid responded to the fan with a laughing emoji. "From the side it’s a different story! haha — wishing u the best! x"

To help her pull it off, Hadid also kept her phone pointed toward the upper half of her body during her one-hour chat with Roe.

Hadid confirmed she was expecting a baby with Zayn Malik while appearing on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 30. Since then, she has only opened up about her pregnancy a few times.

In a May 20 interview with Maybelline makeup artist Erin Parsons, Hadid talked about how her body has changed since becoming pregnant.

"People think I do fillers on my face, and that’s why my face is round. I’ve had this since I was born, especially Fashion Month, when I was already a few months preggo, you know," Hadid said in response to fans thinking she had gotten fillers to make her cheeks appear fuller.

According to Hadid's mother, Yolanda, the model is due in September, so it likely won't be long before fans see some adorable baby pics on Hadid's IG feed.