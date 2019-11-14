For over a decade, fans have watched Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's evolving relationship with bated breath. From meeting each other on the set of Legend's "Stereo" music video in 2006 and dating shortly after, to getting engaged in 2011 and tying the knot in 2013, Teigen and Legend's relationship can seem picture-perfect from the outside looking in. However, the stars have experienced difficulties in their relationship like any other couple, such as trying to conceive. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's relationship changed after having kids, and Legend opened up about why.

“[Parenthood] deepens your love for your partner because you see them in a different light going through, in our case, the trouble of actually having a kid," Legend said in a Nov. 13 interview with People. "Then Chrissy’s going through postpartum depression. You just see different sides of that person, and if you go through it and you learn from it and you come out the other end better for it, then it deepens and strengthens your relationship.”

In 2015, Teigen revealed that, after she and Legend wed, they were bombarded with questions about when they'd have kids. However, since the couple had been trying to start a family for years, the question was a constant reminder that they hadn't been able to.

“It’s a sweet question. It comes from a good place, but sometimes you never know what the person [is going through],” Teigen told E! News in September 2015. “What you really want to say [is], 'I’m trying and I can’t.'"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The couple had their first child, Luna, in 2016, and although Teigen explained that she had everything she needed "to be happy" after her daughter was born, she felt the opposite. In a March 2017 op-ed with Glamour, Teigen wrote, "What basically everyone around me — but me — knew up until December was this: I have postpartum depression. How can I feel this way when everything is so great?"

At the time, Teigen brushed her postpartum depression off as "stress or detachment or sadness" brought on by having to move between a rental home and a hotel while her home was under construction. But she soon realized her feelings stemmed from something else when she kept herself in isolation.

"When I wasn’t in the [Lip Sync Battle] studio, I never left the house. I mean, never. Not even a tiptoe outside," Teigen said. "Most days were spent on the exact same spot on the couch and rarely would I muster up the energy to make it upstairs for bed."

Through it all, Legend was right beside her. "John would sleep on the couch with me, sometimes four nights in a row," Teigen revealed. The television host has since sought treatment, and also opened up with fans about her experience with infertility.

Legend and Teigen have been through thick and thin over the years and aren't shy about sharing their experiences, which is exactly why fans admire the couple so much.