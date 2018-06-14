The upcoming Aquaman movie has a lot of logistics to sort out, since it will be set almost entirely underwater. And one scene in Justice League has caused a lot of fans to worry about how the new movie will handle its dialogue. Well, now the director of the upcoming DC Comics film is revealing how Aquaman will talk underwater, and it will come as a huge relief to fans who did not like how Justice League portrayed things.

There was a lot of fan excitement around the underwater kingdom of Atlantis being portrayed in last year's DC Comics team-up Justice League, but a lot of viewers did not like how the Atlantis scene showed its characters communicating. After fighting the movie's villain Steppenwolf, Aquaman reunited with fellow Atlantean Mera (Amber Heard), but before they can speak, Mera creates an air pocket for them to have a conversation in. The scene seemed to imply that the Atlanteans need air in order to talk, which is not true in the comics, where Aquaman and the other Atlanteans are able to freely speak underwater. Furthermore, it created a big problem for Aquaman's solo movie, which would obviously be set almost entirely underwater — would there just be barely any dialogue in it?

CoolestClips 4K on YouTube

Thankfully, Aquaman director James Wan is clearing up how his film will depict speech underwater. After Justice League was released last year, Wan tweeted that his version of Atlantis would not require "air bubbles for dialogue."

After James Wan showed some footage of Aquaman to Entertainment Weekly, he pointed out that people were worrying too much about how he would handle the underwater speech. In his movie, the Atlanteans will simply talk to one another, as if they were not underwater at all. The only small addition that Wan included to the underwater talking scenes is slight visual effects that suggest sound waves, but other than that, Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, and the rest of the underwater stars will be shown just speaking normally to one another.

People are overthinking it. They’re just gonna talk!

So fans can officially stop worrying about long stretches of nobody talking until they find an air bubble or something in Aquaman.

The new movie will see Jason Momoa reprising his role as Arthur Curry, a half-human, half-Atlantean who fights evil as Aquaman, and Amber Heard will return as the telepathic warrior Mera. Aquaman is also adding a slew of new characters, including Nicole Kidman as Aquaman's mother Atlanna, Patrick Wilson as Aquaman's corrupt half-brother Orm, and Willem Defoe as Atlantis' chief scientific officer Nuidis Vulko.

As far as plot, Aquaman will be be about a growing hostility between the underwater kingdom and the people who live on land. The citizens of Atlantis are preparing to incite a war with the surface dwellers, and it is up to Atlantis' reluctant ruler Aquaman to try to fins a path towards peace. Meanwhile, Aquaman will also have to deal with his half-brother Orm, who is prepared to use any means necessary to unseat his half-brother and take the throne of Atlantis for himself, and his nemesis Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), a treasure-hunting mercenary who is one of Aquaman's chief antagonists in the comic books.

It remains unclear whether Aquaman's Justice League allies (Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, and the Flash) might make cameo appearances in his standalone movie or not, but that is always a definite possibility. There is also a chance that the movie could set up Shazam!, which will be the next movie set within the DC Extended Universe.

Aquaman will dive into movie theaters on Dec. 21, 2018.