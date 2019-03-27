When it comes to your lashes, there is no shortage of products that promise to lengthen, extend, volumize, and lift. We've seen everything from mascaras that do all four of those things, serums, eyelash extensions, faux eyelashes, and eyelash curlers. Well now, lash lifts are taking over thanks to their no-fuss maintenance and seemingly natural results, but what exactly is a lash lift, and how does a lash lift work?

To give you all the details, I spoke to Andrea Schwartzman, Manager of Operations at Sugaring NYC, home of the Yumi Lashes. If you're not familiar, Yumi Lashes is an eyelash lifting treatment that is used to lift and boost your natural lashes, without the use of extensions or "perming" like other lash enhancing treatments. People that prefer a lash lift over any other lash treatment do so because the treatment is an enhancement of their natural lashes — without adding on any faux lashes or extra products. So for a breakdown of what you can expect out of a lash lift treatment, read on.

What exactly is a lash lift?

So you already know that a lash lift is a treatment to naturally enhance and lift your lashes, and according to Andrea, a lash lift is like "a boob job for your lashes," she shares. "It sits them up high and proud. We take silicones and put them on your eyelids and we glue your lashes up and use three different creams [throughout the treatment]."

What does the procedure entail? How long is the procedure?

The procedure takes about an hour from start to finish and consists of first gluing your lashes to the silicone strips, then applying a cream to extend and lift the lashes, and then using a cream to remove the glue. The best part? It's super relaxing and you can sleep the whole time.

According to Andrea, the Yumi Lashes treatment is extremely customizable depending on your desired results. If you want straighter lashes then the technician can customize the silicone strips and creams to make your lashes go staighter. "If you want higher, bigger, curled lashes then we have the ability to play around, she shares. "If you have longer eyes then we can create a cateye with the lashes and stick them out. We have some fun mobility."

What is the maintenance involved and how long does a lash lift last?

Lash lifts can last anywhere from six to 12 weeks depending on the person and their natural lash life cycle. One thing that is important to remember is that in the 24 hours following your lash lift appointment, you'll want to stay away from getting your lashes wet. So if you're anything like me and can cry at the drop of a hat, then you'll want to avoid taking part in any remotely emotional activities that could trigger the water works.

What is the cost?

According to Sugaring NYC's website, the Yumi Lashes treatment costs around $140.

Can you wear makeup? Does wearing makeup or applying eye makeup affect how long the lash lift lasts?

Andrea emphasized that you absolutely can wear eye makeup after your Yumi Lashes treatment (except for the 24 hours immediately afterwards), and that there is nothing that can shorten the length of how long the lash lift lasts — your eyelashes will fall out naturally on their own just like they normally do.

Are there any downsides to getting a lash lift?

It's important to note that unlike other eyelash treatments, there are no known damaging effects of getting a lash lift. "Your lashes will not fall out from the lash lift," Andrea adds. "It is not damaging. The only way it can be damaging is if it's done incorrectly."

Basically, if you're someone who loves the way lifted lashes make your eyes look, but you don't want to be bothered with applying lengthening mascara day in and day out, then it sounds like considering a lash lift is right up your alley.