Get ready for the return of a freebie that'll certainly sweeten up the end of the school year. Krispy Kreme is giving away a free dozen of doughnuts to members of the class of 2021, and there's absolutely no purchase necessary. If you're ready to celebrate graduation with some festive treats, here's how 2021 graduates can get free Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme is bringing back its free "Graduate Dozen" offer on Thursday, May 13 to help students across the country make up for all the missed events during the school year. ICYDK, the tasty giveaway, which Krispy Kreme debuted in May 2020, is all about celebrating the achievements of graduates. That means you can get a free limited-edition dozen of doughnuts if you're a high school or college graduate in 2021.

To give you a refresher on the special mix, the Graduate Dozen includes fan-favorites such as Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, and Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles. There are also custom doughnuts, including Chocolate Ice Kreme Filled, White Iced Original Glazed, Cake Batter Filled, and Yellow Iced Original Glazed. To finish everything off with a festive touch, there's one row of doughnuts that spells out "2021" in icing.

Courtesy Krispy Kreme

If you're a graduating high school or college senior, you can get the Graduate Dozen on Thursday, May 13 in-store and via drive-thru at participating Krispy Kreme locations (there's no online method for this deal). All you'll need to do is wear your graduation cap and gown or any swag that has the "Class of 2021" on it, such a shirt or jacket — just don't accidentally toss up your dozen with your cap in celebration. The free doughnuts for 2021 graduates deal is only available while supplies last, so you'll want to don your graduation apparel ASAP and head to Krispy Kreme.

BTW, you can also purchase the limited-edition Graduate Dozen as a gift for a graduate from May 10 through May 16, while supplies last. You can order the doughnuts at participating nationwide Krispy Kreme locations in-store, via drive-thru, or online using Krispy Kreme's website or mobile app.

When you swing by Krispy Kreme to grab a free dozen and sweeten up graduation, remember to follow the most updated CDC guidelines on social distancing and mask-wearing.