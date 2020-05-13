Although the class of 2020 isn't participating in commencement ceremonies IRL due to social distancing guidelines to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, you can still celebrate in other ways. Whether you're a graduating senior in high school or college, Krispy Kreme is toasting your accomplishment with some free doughnuts. Here's how 2020 graduates can get free Krispy Kreme doughnuts for a celebratory bite.

On Tuesday, May 12, Krispy Kreme announced its limited-time "Graduate Dozen," a limited-edition 12-pack of donuts made to celebrate the graduating class of 2020. The Graduate Dozen features six flavors: Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled, Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled, Yellow Iced Original Glazed, and Cake Batter Filled doughnuts. It's made extra special with "2020" spelled out in the three rows of sweet treats.

On Tuesday, May 19, any high school or college senior who visits a participating Krispy Kreme location will get a free "Graduate Dozen" by simply wearing a graduation cap and gown, or donning a piece of clothing with "Class of 2020" written on it, such as a shirt, a letterman jacket, or other apparel. You can also prove your grad status with a 2020 class ring, a graduation announcement with your name and matching ID, or a current student photo ID.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Unfortunately, the deal doesn't work with online ordering. To get the free doughnuts, you'll need to be physically present at a Krispy Kreme drive-thru. As of Wednesday, May 13, Krispy Kreme lobbies remain closed as a part of the company's coronavirus response, and since curbside pickup is only available with online ordering, the only way to get the free doughnuts is to go through a drive-thru.

Krispy Kreme's "Graduation Dozen" will also be available for purchase, from Monday, May 18 through Sunday May 24. You can get them at drive-thru locations, through curbside pick-up with online ordering, or by ordering delivery with DoorDash. You can check the status of locations near you with using Krispy Kreme's store locator.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.