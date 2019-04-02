Here Is Where You Can Buy Your 'Avengers: Endgame' Ticket Before Your Theater Sells Out

We are officially only a matter of days away from getting to see the epic conclusion to last year's universe-shattering Avengers: Infinity War, and it is no secret that Avengers: Endgame is going to be the hottest movie ticket of 2019. Marvel fans have been waiting for the moment Endgame tickets finally became available to purchase, and that moment has arrived at last. Here is where you can buy your Avengers: Endgame ticket before the whole opening weekend sells out.

On Tuesday morning, Marvel Studios finally announced that Avengers: Endgame tickets are officially available for purchase via ticket vendor site Fandango. Of course, this immediately led to a flood of purchases. Many fans who attempted to secure their Avengers: Endgame tickets on Tuesday morning for the movie's opening night were met with wait times of over an hour. This should not really come as a big surprise, though, since Marvel consistently tops the U.S. box office and Avengers: Endgame is undoubtedly the studio's most highly anticipated movie yet. The new movie serves as a direct sequel to last year's Avengers: Infinity War, which ended on a grim cliffhanger as half of the Marvel heroes disintegrated into dust. Endgame is also predicted to shake up the Marvel Cinematic Universe like never before — bidding farewell to its original heroes and bringing new heroes like Captain Marvel into the fold.

Marvel Studios shared the Fandango ticket link along with a new minute-long special look trailer for Avengers: Endgame. Check it out below:

At least while Marvel fans are waiting in long digital lines to buy tickets, they have a new trailer to obsess over to kill the time. The newly released footage shows the surviving Avengers deciding to go up against Thanos for a second time... even though they are going in shorthanded, as Bruce Banner warns. It also confirms that Pepper Potts survived Thanos' snap, as we see her giving Tony Stark an emotional hug. And at long last, we get the Iron Man/Captain America peacemaking reconnection that fans have been waiting for since Captain America: Civil War.

The biggest moment of the new trailer comes at the end, though. For the first time since Infinity War, we see the Avengers appear on screen with Thanos. The surviving Avengers fly into space (thanks, Captain Marvel) and square off for round two with Thanos on a decimated planet, which looks to be his home world of Titan. The tense moment is the closest thing that all of the Endgame trailers have given us to what is possibly the climactic battle of the new movie, so the brief scene is a major deal.

The hype for Avengers: Endgame is definitely bigger than ever right now, but first fans have to worry about securing their ticket if they are planning to see the movie on opening night or even possibly opening weekend. Tickets are on sale now on Fandango, and Avengers: Endgame will finally fly into movie theaters later this month on Friday, April 26.