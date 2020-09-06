Courtesy of Michael Kors, Fossil, I'MMANY

Here Are The Best Labor Day Sales On Jewelry, Bags, & Other Accessories

By Margaret Blatz

With Labor Day weekend comes a ton of deals that are so tempting, you just might not be able to resist them. I mean, there’s simply no better way to celebrate a new season than with a gift for yourself. But as you plan out your fall makeup and outfits, there’s an important part you ought not to forget: all the Labor Day sales on jewelry, bags, and other accessories. Seriously, a new accessory is really all you need to transform a look.

A pair of earrings, sunglasses, or a belt can give you a wealth of new outfit ideas. Not to mention, your fall bag is an everyday outfit staple, so you need to pick wisely. Are you a tote bag person, so you can fit your entire life with you at all times? Or are you and "only the essentials" kind of person? Regardless, you can get them both without spending an arm and a leg with so many accessory sales happening now.

The sheer amount of deals, however, can be overwhelming, but don’t stress. Below is a list of all the must-see Labor Day deals on accessories. Take a moment out of your busy day to get yourself a little gift to celebrate the end of summer.

AMYO

AMYO Bead Chain Choker
$70
$56
 | 
You don't need a code to get 20% off of AMYO Jewelry's whole website — just shop before Sept. 8.

BaubleBar

BaubleBar Soraida Pearl Ear Crawlers
$42
$15
 | 
BaubleBar's end-of-the-season sale has jewelry pieces starting as low as $5.

Beginning Boutique

Peta & Jain Cammie Belt Tan
$32
$23
 | 
With the code "ENDLESS-SUMMER," you can get Beginning Boutique's belts, bags, jewelry, and more for 30% off.

DANNIJO

DANNIJO Happy Braclet
$78
$59
 | 
DANNIJO is offering 25% off select jewelry with the code "LABORDAY."

Fossil

Fossil Carlie Mini Three-Hand Mineral Gray Leather Watch
$89
$62
 | 
You can get any stylish watch from Fossil for 30% off using the code "SEEYA."

Hat Attack

Hat Attack Flannel Plaid Bucket
$70
$53
 | 
By using the code "25LABORDAY," all Hat Attack's styles are discounted by 25%.

I'MMANY

I'MMANY Flower Power Ring
$86
$51
 | 
You can buy one, get one 40% off of any I'MMANY pieces with the code "HARVEST40" through Sept. 7.

Jackie Mack Designs

Jackie Mack Designs My Love Studs
$44
$36
 | 
Select Jackie Mack Designs pieces are up to 25% off. This deal ends on Sept. 6.

J.ING

J.ING Angelina Pearl Earrings
$20
$16
 | 
Through Sept. 9, J.ING is offering 20% off all its products.

JW PEI

JW PEI The Fae Top Handle Bag
$79
$49
 | 
JW PEI's best-sellers are up to 60% off for Labor Day.

Kate Spade

Kate Spade Margaux East East Crossbody
$168
$42
 | 
Sale items are an extra 40% off at Kate Spade until Sept. 8 with the code "HEATINGUP."

Keebos

Keebos Crossbody iPhone Case in Rose
$35
$28
 | 
The code "KEEBOSLABORDAY2020" takes 20% off of all Keebos products until Sept. 7.

Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott Myles Band Ring In Bright Silver
$68
$55
 | 
For its Labor Day sale, Kendra Scott is having a site-wide, 20%-off sale until Sept. 8.

Michael Kors

Michael Kors Small Tri-Color Saffiano Leather Smartphone Crossbody Bag
$178
$72
 | 
Sale items are all an extra 50% off on Michael Kors' website for Labor Day.

Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal It's Your Big Moment Chunky Chain Necklace
$18
$9
 | 
Nasty Gal is discounting everything by 50% through Sept. 6, with an extra 10% all new arrivals. However, on Sept. 7, all products will be 60% off.

Shashi

Shashi Hannah Petite Ring
$56
$45
 | 
Shashi is discounting all of its jewelry by 20% with the code "LABORDAY."

The Sis Kiss

The Sis Kiss Crystal Single Letter Initial Bracelet
$48
$28
 | 
Buy one of the Sis Kiss' pieces of jewelry and get another one 50% off using the code "TSKLABORDAY."

Sunglass Hut

Vogue VO2606S
$80
$50
 | 
Sunglass Hut is offering two deals at the moment. For its semi-annual sale, select brands are up to 50% off, and through Labor Day, you can get any second pair of sunglasses $60 off with the code "60OFF2."

Topshop

Topshop Camel Padded Nylon Shopper Bag
$40
$28
 | 
Over 1,000 of Topshop's items are up to 50% off for Labor Day.