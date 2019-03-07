International Women's Day is coming up quick and you know what that means: worldwide parades, festivals, rallies and more. With so much going on, it's easy to get overwhelmed trying to search for something to do on March 8, which is why I've compiled this sweet list of activities for you. Here are seven ways to celebrate International Women's Day 2019 so you can let your feminist flag fly high.

Each year, people use the holiday to celebrate how far women have come and to also speak out on issues that still affect women. This year, the official United Nations theme is Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change, focusing on innovative ways to help build equality for women across the world, while the International Women's Day (IWD) website uses the theme is #BalanceforBetter, a call-to-action for driving gender balance across the world. "Right now is a great and important time in history to do everything possible to help forge a more gender-balanced world. Women have come a long way, yet there's still more to be achieved," a statement on the site reads.

And with that in mind, there are plenty of ways you can innovate, celebrate, or just treat yo'self. From concerts and conferences to festivals and workshops, there are various opportunities going on around the world to raise awareness, celebrate achievement, or rally for change to help forge a more gender-balanced world. Take a look at eight things you can do to celebrate the holiday below.

Breakfast Is Served In Atlanta Victor Moriyama/Getty Images News/Getty Images Pancake-loving activists unite! General Assembly, an Atlanta-based computer training school, and the Atlanta BeltLine will be hosting a (free!) breakfast in Atlanta on March 8 where guest speakers will discuss gender gaps in the workplace and ways to effectively engage and cultivate teams that support and celebrate inclusiveness at all levels. According to the Eventbrite page, participants will leave the session with strategies for incorporating gender diversity in the workplaces, expert insights — and, of course, a full belly. Learn more about the Atlanta breakfast here.

Woman-Made Wine In Chicago, Anyone? Brent Stirton/Getty Images News/Getty Images In Chicago, City Winery is hosting a March 8 event that will give locals the chance to explore and learn about wines from all around the world, all while honoring female winemakers and women and wine. It's a great way to both have a treat for yourself, and support successful women in a traditionally male-dominated industry. Cheese included. You can get more information and tickets here. The event will run you about $40.

Check Out The Perspective Of "Women Of Vision" Photographers In Los Angeles Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images Isn't the name convincing enough? On March 7, the "Women of Vision: National Geographic Photographers on Assignment" event will be hosted at the Forest Lawn Museum and includes the work of 11 female photojournalists, with more than 100 photos on topics including child marriage, teen brain chemistry, and cultural issues. For the evening event, there will also be musical performances, refreshments and hors d'oeuvres. Can't make the celebration? Not to worry. The exhibition itself is open until April 9, so you have all of Women's History Month to check it out.

Celebrate A Great In San Francisco & New York Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images San Franciscans might be far from the political action, but it can always come to them. Women's professional network Ellevate is hosting a screening of the Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary RBG on March 8 followed by a panel on women in leadership. Girl power was never so... well, powerful. Not in San Fran? There's also a New York screening on March 7. Tickets for each will run you $25.

March For The International Women's Strike In Los Angeles Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images News/Getty Images In the traditional spirit of International Women's Day, which started as a labor protest, you can also go ahead and take to the streets on March 8. If you're based in Los Angeles and prefer to do something else, there's also a strike going on, where participants will be protesting against unfair wages, threats against women and migrants, and more. The march starts at 4 p.m. PT according to its Facebook page. You can get more info on the rally here.

Check Out Some Female Artists In Washington D.C. & New York Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images In D.C. and need something to do? From March 8 through 10, here will be art pop-ups throughout Georgetown, where guests will be able to enjoy "four hours of art, music, shopping and cocktails along talented vendors," all with a focus on female artists and entrepreneurs. I can't think of a better way to support women on International Women's Day than with your enthusiasm (and possibly dollars). Find more information here. Oh, and if D.C. is just too far, there's another art fair in New York, where gallery One Art Space is hosting their third annual exhibition from March 4 through March 10 to honor women throughout history. Per the gallery website, the exhibition features "a diverse, international collection of talented, female-identifying artists of varying ages."