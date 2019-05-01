It's another tragedy. On Tuesday, April 30, two people were killed and several more were injured when a gunman opened fire on University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNCC) in Charlotte, North Carolina. While gun issues and mass shootings have increasingly become part of the public conversation over the past few years, it never stops being upsetting and horrifying. If you feel the need to take action, here's three ways to help after the UNCC shooting, because there are things you can do.

On April 30, at 5:42 p.m. local time, police received reports that there was an active shooter on UNCC's campus, according to the Charlotte Observer. A few minutes later, students were evacuated from buildings on campus and the school went on lockdown for hours. Two victims, Ellis Parlier, 19, of Midland, and Riley Howell, 21, of Waynesville were identified by authorities as those killed. Four more were injured.

This incident is among the 17,175 incidents of gun violence and 4,522 deaths in the United States so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The archive counts 104 mass shootings in 2019 alone.

It's difficult to recover from experiencing mass shootings, but there are still ways you can stand up and help out those in need. Want to know what you can do? Here's a list of things that could make a huge difference.

Donate Blood VCG/Getty Images News/Getty Images For those in the Charlotte area, you can step up and do your part by visiting your closest hospital to donate blood. Not only could this help the victims of the UNCC shooting, but it also goes to other causes, such as patients with blood disorders, burn victims, and surgeries. There's no telling when blood donations will be key to help those in need, so take a moment and consider the impact.

Attend A Vigil Anthony Kwan/Getty Images News/Getty Images When tragedies like these happen, it's always helpful to have a supportive community. In order to honor the victims and survivors of the mass shooting, UNCC is holding a vigil on Wednesday, May 1 at 6 p.m. local time in UNCC's Halton Arena. For those based in Charlotte, consider attending the vigil to show solidarity with UNCC's student body. However, everyone can still show their respect by having a moment of silence in honor of the Charlotte community.