Most of the United States is still in the depths of winter, but that doesn't mean you can't start daydreaming about warmer weather. As spring and summer approach, you'll probably want to start swapping out your hot cocoa, tea, and seasonal lattes for chilled, iced, and flavorful drinks. If you're looking for a new kind of sip to add to your warm weather fun, you'll be excited to know that Henry's Hard Sparkling Water's new flavors for 2019 are a perfect addition to any warm day and will leave you satisfied, hydrated, and pleasantly buzzed (if you're 21 years and older).

In March 2019, Henry's will add three brand new flavors to its Hard Sparkling Water lineup: Blueberry Lemon, Pineapple, and Peach Mango — talk about summer in a can! Each 12-ounce can boasts a 4.2 ABV, roughly the same amount as a 12-ounce can of any light beer. Henry's Hard Sparkling Water is also sugar free, so people who don't like their beverages too sweet can enjoy any flavor in the sparkling water lineup. The three new flavors will be released on March 4, according to MillerCoors, and adventurous drinkers can find them at grocery stores and convenience stores nationwide, in addition to the online liquor shop, Drizly.

Courtesy of MillerCoors

The Blueberry Lemon, Pineapple, and Peach Mango flavors won't be the only new product Henry's plans to release this year. Henry's fans and Hard Sparkling Water lovers can also look forward two new variety packs: a fruit fusion pack containing 12 cans with Blueberry Lemon, Strawberry Kiwi, and Lemon Lime drinks and a tropical variety pack containing six cans with Pineapple, Peach Mango, and Passion Fruit. With so much flavor variety, Henry's has something for everyone — people who like tart flavors might enjoy the Passion Fruit and those who favor sweet and tangy notes in their drinks might opt for Strawberry Kiwi. While you're waiting for the new flavors and variety packs, you can always enjoy existing flavors. Just use the "Find it" feature on the Henry's website to see where you can pick up the cans near you.

In a MillerCoors blog post, Sarah Walsh, the associate marketing manager who oversees Henry’s Hard Sparkling Water, said the sparkling water line will open the brand up to new occasions. "With the six-pack, it’s easy to sling into a backpack and bring to a party or even home after a long day at work," Walsh said.

Courtesy of MillerCoors

For those looking for a bolder, sweeter drink, Henry's also makes Henry's Hard Soda with natural flavors, alcohol, and real cane sugar. The hard soda comes in flavors like Orange, Lemon Lime, and Grape and, like Henry's Hard Sparkling Water, contains 4.2 percent alcohol by volume per each 12-ounce can.

MillerCoors launched Henry's Hard Sparkling Water back in 2017. Originally, the beverage was released in bottles and only recently has the company updated to chic, colorful cans. In 2018, Henry's updated the formula and rolled out the Strawberry Kiwi flavor. I'm so glad 2019 will keep the tradition of new flavors alive. Let the countdown to spring begin!