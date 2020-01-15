Heluva Good wants to make your Super Bowl experience even better. The brand known for its variety of tasty dips is opening a contest that you'll want on your radar if you've ever had an issue with enough seats for your Super Bowl party. Heluva Good's "Best Seat in the House" chair is perfect for the big game, so enter the contest for a chance to bring it home.

The special Super Bowl-inspired contest begins on Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. ET and lasts through Jan. 24 at 8:59 a.m. ET. The "Best Seat in the House" contest is here to end any frustration over limited seating during the Super Bowl. If you're attending a Super Bowl party or hosting one, sometimes you get up for something and find yourself without a seat. Well, that won't be a problem with the "Best Seat in the House" chair. Heluva Good's chair is portable, compact, and even has a cooling station for your favorite dip. Other cool features include cup holders and a pocket for your phone to make sure it stays out of the line of fire (you know, in case game day in the house gets a little passionate).

Heluva Good

To enter the contest, go to Heluva Good's giveaway website and fill out the form with your contact information to submit an entry. You can only enter the contest once with one email address, and you are only eligible to win one prize. The official rules for the "Best Seat in the House" contest say there will be a total of 40 chairs given away, which means that 40 people will receive a special Super Bowl chair. To enter, you need to be 18 or older with a valid email address. Winner selection happens at the end of the giveaway with a random drawing. If you're notified as a winner, you'll need to respond to claim your prize within two business days.

This fun Super Bowl contest comes shortly after Heluva Good celebrated the new year with a flavor addition to its dip line. On Dec. 30, Hevula Good posted on its Facebook page introducing its new flavor: Nacho Queso Supreme. Heluva Good says the dip combines the flavors you know and love in a plate of loaded nachos, including a hint of jalapeño, into a creamy, delectable snack dip.

To enter for a chance to win the Super Bowl chair from Heluva Good, you don't need to make a purchase. Just bring your game day face and imagine yourself lounging in the most epic seat you've ever sat in while watching the Super Bowl.