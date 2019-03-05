If you're condiment enthusiast (or simply someone who goes grocery shopping on the reg), you probably remember when Heinz Mayochup hit the shelves in 2018. In my opinion, it became the king of the condiment section — but it looks like a new sauce is here to take the crown. I'm talking about Heinz Mayocue, a new condiment announced on March 5 that's here to give Mayochup a run for its money. Based off of its name, you probably already know what it's made of. Since I'm hungry and craving barbecue, I'll get into detail about it.

As you can already imagine, Heinz Mayocue consists of mayonnaise and barbecue sauce. I haven't tried it yet, but I'm going to assume that it'll taste delicious on a burger. To be completely honest, I'd pour barbecue sauce onto anything, and I'm excited to add mayo to the mix. With that being said, I'm going to assume that Mayocue will totally upgrade every summer BBQ that I attend this year.

Mayocue isn't where the collaborative condiments end, though. Heinz announced one more new sauce alongside Mayocue, and it's called Mayomust. As you could imagine, Mayomust is a combination of mayonnaise and mustard.

I'll have some on my hot dog, please.

Nicole Kulwicki, Director of Marketing for the Heinz brand, talked about both mashups in a press release. She said,

Sauce lovers nationwide have been mixing different condiments to create flavor combinations that will take their favorite foods to the next level for years. First with Mayochup sauce and now with Mayocue and Mayomust sauces, we’re taking out the guesswork to give our fans the perfect condiment blends from the start!

It's true. By having your favorite condiments combined into one container, you won't have to splurge on multiple bottles of the good stuff. Instead, you can pick your go-to combo and buy a bottle of it. How's that for convenience?

Now that you know about Mayocue and Mayomust, you're probably wondering if they're available yet (I don't blame you; I'm getting hungrier just thinking about 'em). Luckily, you won't have to wait long to score a bottle. According to Heinz, major retailers are already adding Mayocue and Mayomust to their shelves. Therefore, if you're craving one of the combos, check if your local grocery store has it in stock during your next shopping trip.

If you'd rather not leave the house in pursuit of Mayocue and Mayochup, have no fear. Believe it or not, both condiments are currently available on Amazon. In other words, you can order a bottle of Mayocue from your couch, or a bottle of Mayomust from your bed. The options are truly endless.

Before you go ahead and stock up on the new condiments, you should probably know how much they cost. According to Heinz, each 16.5-ounce bottle is on sale for a suggested retail price of $3.49. In other words, you'll be able to score your favorite sauce combination for under $5. Worth it? I think so.

For more information on each sauce's availability, you can check out Heinz on Twitter. Happy snacking, y'all.