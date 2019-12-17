For the last decade, HBO's preview trailers for the coming year have been about one show: Game of Thrones. Fans would grab the trailer as soon as it hit YouTube, analyzing the three or so shots from the coming season as if it were a Zapruder film. But heading into 2020, for the first time in years, there is nothing Game of Thrones-centered to be seen. But fans shouldn't worry, as HBO's 2020 lineup sports no less than 30 shows. There's plenty of programming to look forward to.

And that's not counting the sheer wealth of material HBO can boast about from 2019. The first half of the trailer is a reminder of all the great series HBO had, including Succession, Euphoria, Big Little Lies, True Detective, and the genuinely stunning Watchmen series. And that's not including the one-and-done miniseries HBO did this past year, including Chernobyl, one of the best shows of 2019.

There was so much non-Game of Thrones related content, there's no footage from the final season at all in the retrospective half. It's out with the old and in with the new for 2020, and HBO has a ton of new shows coming in the next year.

Check it out. The new footage starts at the 37-second mark.

HBO on YouTube

Here are all the shows HBO lists for 2020.

New Seasons:

Westworld III

Euphoria Season 2

Succession Season 3

The Righteous Gemstones Season 2

Barry Season 3

Los Espookys Season 2

A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 2

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 10

Insecure Season 4

Real Time With Bill Maher Season 18

My Brilliant Friend Season 2

High Maintenance Season 4

Room 104 Season 4

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Season 7

New Series:

The Outsider, a new series based on the Stephen King novel

The New Pope, the follow up to 2017's The Young Pope, starring John Malkovich

Avenue 5, a new comedy sci-fi series about a space tourist ship starring Hugh Laurie

Lovecraft Country, a new horror series from the mind of Jordan Peele

We Are Who We Are, a teen coming-of-age series

Betty, a comedy series based on the film Skate Kitchen

We're Here, an unscripted drag show series starring RuPaul's DragRace stars Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and Shangela Laquifa Wadley.

Industry, a high-finance drama directed by Lena Dunham

Run, a comedy from Phoebe Waller-Bridge of Fleabag fame.

New Limited Series:

The Undoing, a new limited series starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant

Perry Mason, a new limited series starring Matthew Rhys of The Americans, based on the 1960s TV detective series

The Plot Against America, based on the book by Philip Roth and starring Winona Ryder and John Turturro

I Know This Much is True, based on the novel by Wally Lamb and starring Mark Ruffalo in the dual role of Dominick and Thomas Birdsey

The Third Day, a drama series starring Jude Law and Katherine Waterson on a mysterious island

January 22nd, a British "sexual consent" drama from Michaela Coel

New Films: