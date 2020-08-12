HBO Max's 'Unpregnant' Trailer Will Make You Want To Hug Your BFF

There's nothing like a good road-trip movie to take viewers on an adventure, and Unpregnant builds on that tried-and-true genre with a bold twist. The new movie promises to mix the fun, lighthearted elements of a buddy comedy with the weightiness of an unexpected pregnancy. Get a first look at the upcoming film by checking out HBO Max's Unpregnant trailer, because it definitely looks like the best friendship-centered movie of the year.

The trailer for Unpregnant introduces Veronica (Haley Lu Richardson) and Bailey (Barbie Ferreira), former BFFs who drifted apart due to the strict social circles of high school. But when picture-perfect, straight-A student Veronica discovers she's pregnant, she turns to Bailey for help instead of her gossipy friends. Veronica decides to have an abortion, but all the nearby clinics require parental permission, which she does not think she can obtain since her family is conservative and religious. Instead, she comes up with an audacious plan: Drive hundreds of miles from Missouri to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where she can have the procedure without needing her parents to sign off on it. For transportation, Veronica enlists Bailey to help her out with a set of wheels, and the two former besties set off on a wild journey.

As shown in the trailer, the road trip is full of emotional highs and lows, as Veronica and Bailey reconnect over tons of junk food, dirt-racing, and camping under the stars, but also tear into each other with arguments about their failed friendship. Oh, and there's also a scary brush with the cops when the truth about Bailey's car is revealed. Check out the Unpregnant trailer below:

The new movie is based on Ted Caplan and Jenni Hendriks' 2019 novel of the same name, and it will be the film debut for Barbie Ferreira. Of course, fans know Ferreira already for her modeling career and her breakout role as Kat on Euphoria, but she had never acted in a movie before Unpregnant. That's not the case for Haley Lu Richardson, though, who has been starring in major movies regularly for the past several years. Richardson has tackled a similar theme of high school besties drifting apart in her 2016 coming-of-age movie Edge of Seventeen, and she most recently starred opposite Cole Sprouse in the 2019 romantic drama Five Feet Apart.

Fans can stream Unpregnant when it premieres on HBO Max on Sept. 10.