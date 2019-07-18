My queen Hayley Kiyoko is back, y'all. While I loved seeing her make an appearance in Taylor Swift's music video for "You Need To Calm Down" last month, I'm even happier seeing Kiyoko release a musical project of her own. Last year, Kiyoko released her amazing debut album Expectations in March, and well, let's just say that the "expectations" for her new music this year has been pretty high. But because it is Hayley Kiyoko we're talking about here, was there any real doubt that her new single wouldn't be great? Hayley Kiyoko's "I Wish" honestly sounds so good, and anyone who's had a crush on someone who didn't feel the same way back (which is basically everyone, tbh) can totally relate to the lyrics. *Sobs* To top it off, the music video for the new single totally brings Hayley Kiyoko's "I Wish" lyrics to life.

Move over Sabrina Spellman because there's another witch in town and her name's Hayley Kiyoko. In her new music video for "I Wish," featuring Maia Mitchell, Kiyoko tries casting a love potion with the magic words — you guessed it — "I wish." But it doesn't go exactly as planned, which is honestly how love works, right? It's complicated and confusing, and sometimes, the person you love just doesn't love you back, or worse, they don't even know you exist.

Hayley Kiyoko on YouTube

Kiyoko's "I Wish" lyrics perfectly describe what unrequited love is like, especially in the first verse, which goes:

I don't know where we're gon' go from here, I don't/ You shut down when I tell you all the shit I want/ We butt heads, you don't pay me no attention/ And you're selfish with your affection (Yeah)/ Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah/ You don't like when I decide to speak my mind (Yeah, yeah)/ No, you don't like that I do what I want like all the time/ We butt heads 'cause you don't pay me no attention/ And you're selfish with your affection (Oh)

Yup, sometimes people just aren't meant to be, which sucks. While the meaning of the song is depressing AF, the track itself is totally catchy. Just check out the chorus:

I wish, I wish, I wish I found love (Love)/ I wish, I wish, I wish I found love/ 'Cause I wake up, up in the morning time/ And there's nobody here by my side/ I wish, I wish, I wish I found love (Love)/ I wish, I wish, I wish I found love/ I wish, I wish, I wish I found love

And then there's the second verse, which anyone can relate to if they've loved someone so much, but deep down inside, they know they're not a good match for one another.

You don't care, it's a storm in my iris 'cause you lied/ You don’t mind that it's raining oceans from my eyes/ We butt heads 'cause you're payin' him attention/ And you're selfish with your affection (What you want, love?)/ Your black heart, you ain't even budge when you tore mine apart/ You wyle out, so I wyle out too, mothaf*cka wassup?/ We butt heads 'cause you keep payin' him attention/ And you’re selfish with your affection (Oh)

Relatable, right? Now that you've read up on some of the lyrics, how about listening to "I Wish" in its entirety?

You can also check out the full lyrics for "I Wish" below.

