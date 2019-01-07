Will 2019 bring about some kind of reconciliation for Cardi B and Offset? Because while their 2018 was seemingly jam-packed with drama, it looks like the couple may be ready to kiss and makeup in the new year. I mean, the two of them jetted off for a weekend in Puerto Rico and then later spent Christmas together. Plus, the Migos rapper has made no secret of the fact that he's desperate to win his wife back — although, rushing the stage during one of her concerts was maybe not the best way to go about it. Still, I really wanna know: has Cardi B forgiven Offset?

According to a new TMZ report, it turns out these two are reportedly working on their marriage and talking on the regular, so maybe don't expect to see Cardi's famously bejeweled fingernails drumming on divorce papers anytime soon. Elite Daily reached out to Cardi and Offset's teams for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

If Cardi really does decide to take Offset back, it will be pretty good proof that hard work and over-the-top apologies might just pay off. I mean, the dude has pretty much spent the last month showering Cardi with lavish gifts — oh hai four new Birkin bags! — and saying he's sorry for being unfaithful to her both on stage and on Instagram.

"I only got one birthday wish and that’s to get my wife back, Cardi," Offset said in an emotional Instagram video that he shared on Dec. 14. "We’re going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologize to you, Cardi. You know, I embarrassed you. I made you look crazy. I was partaking in activity that I shouldn’t have been taking in, and I apologize. For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God’s promise, and being a selfish, messed up husband."

Watch:

He seems pretty sincere, right? And you know what they say: it takes a real man to admit when he's wrong. (Though, I would argue it takes a real man not to cheat on his wife, but I digress.)

Now, it looks like Cardi may just be the forgiving type. Because according to TMZ, even though Cardi and Offset spent Christmas together for the sake of their daughter Kulture, they are now actually "focusing on fixing their marriage."

Sources reportedly told TMZ that the couple has been "communicating regularly" — even when Offset was performing with Migos in Miami for New Year's and Cardi was busy touring in Australia and Perth — and that "their friends are confident they'll be rock solid again soon."

The report also stated that Offset is still promising to "change his ways and remain faithful," and that Cardi is now "receptive to his pleas because she misses what they had together."

I feel that, you know? Breakups are hard. I mean, Cardi is still not wearing her wedding ring or anything, but according to TMZ, it's not because she's trying to be a player or whatever, it's because she's just not emotionally ready to put it back on yet.

Aw, Cardi! I really hope things work out with Offset the way you want them to, and that you and your beautiful baby girl get everything you want in 2019!