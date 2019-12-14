Despite dating Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Camille Rowe, and a handful of other models, Harry Styles is no stranger to fielding queries about being bisexual. Legions of fans have shipped him and former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson, and the "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker has raised some people's eyebrows with his flamboyant choice of dress. In a new interview, the singer was asked point-blank about where he stands when it comes to dating, and Harry Styles’ response to questions about his sexuality does not hold back.

Shortly after the release of his Fine Line album, the topic of sexuality got brought up during an interview with The Guardian, which was released on Saturday, Dec. 14. The singer was blunt in his answer, telling the interviewer, "It’s not like I’m sitting on an answer, and protecting it, and holding it back. It’s not a case of, 'I’m not telling you [because] I don’t want to tell you.' It’s not, 'Oh, this is mine and it’s not yours.'"

He clarified when pressed further, "It’s, 'Who cares?' Does that make sense? It’s just, 'Who cares?'"

Styles also shut down claims that he is trying to queerbait with his songs and style of dress or project a certain kind of image, telling the interviewer, "Am I sprinkling in nuggets of sexual ambiguity to try and be more interesting? No."

He clarified, "In terms of how I wanna dress, and what the album sleeve’s gonna be, I tend to make decisions in terms of collaborators I want to work with. I want things to look a certain way. Not because it makes me look gay, or it makes me look straight, or it makes me look bisexual, but because I think it looks cool."

To wrap things up, he concluded by saying that he hadn't honestly given the subject much thought.

"And more than that, I dunno, I just think sexuality’s something that’s fun," he added. "Honestly? I can’t say I’ve given it any more thought than that."

Styles also touched on his choice of dress, saying that he finds it "freeing" not to let gender norms dictate his fashion.

"What women wear. What men wear. For me it’s not a question of that," he said. "If I see a nice shirt and get told, ‘But it’s for ladies.’ I think: 'Okaaaay? Doesn’t make me want to wear it less though.' I think the moment you feel more comfortable with yourself, it all becomes a lot easier."

Obviously, the singer doesn't owe fans any explanation about his sexuality or his private life, but he is giving listeners a rare glimpse inside his dating history with several tracks on Fine Line. In addition to including Camille Rowe's voice on the track "Cherry," several tracks appear to allude to ex Taylor Swift and potentially even Kendall Jenner, although Styles memorably ate fish sperm on The Late Late Show rather than confirm that the reality star was indeed the inspiration behind one of his new songs.

Fine Line is out now, so you can give it a listen and submit your own fan theories about which of Styles' former love interests the songs are about.