Harry Styles is at the height of his career and knows that fans look to him for more than entertainment. While he may not be a citizen of the United States, Styles isn't blind to the ongoing systemic racism in America and is now more dedicated than ever to helping be a part of the solution. Harry Styles' quotes about having more conversations about race following the May 25 killing of George Floyd at the hands of police are so important.

Less than a week after Floyd's death, Styles spoke out on Instagram, addressing his privilege and sharing his thoughts on racism with his more than 33 million followers. "I do things every day without fear, because I am privileged, and I am privileged every day because I am white," he wrote on May 30. "Being not racist is not enough, we must be anti racist. Social change is enacted when a society mobilizes."

Months later, Styles was still brainstorming how to be the change he wishes to see in the world, and during his December cover interview with Variety, the singer got real about not being "outspoken enough in the past" and what he hopes to do moving forward.

“Talking about race can be really uncomfortable for everyone,” Styles said. “I had a realization that my own comfort in the conversation has nothing to do with the problem — like, that’s not enough of a reason to not have a conversation. Looking back, I don’t think I’ve been outspoken enough in the past. Using that feeling has pushed me forward to being open and ready to learn. … How can I ensure from my side that in 20 years, the right things are still being done and the right people are getting the right opportunities? That it’s not a passing thing?”

Styles also spoke about inequality in the music industry, saying: "Historically, I can’t think of any industry that’s benefited more off of Black culture than music. There are discussions that need to happen about this long history of not being paid fairly. It’s a time for listening, and hopefully, people will come out humbled, educated and willing to learn and change."

These quotes on issues of race will likely be the first of many from Styles, and fans are all for him doing his part to help better the world.