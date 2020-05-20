Harry Styles is a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma, and that's exactly the way he likes it. He's an Aquarius, after all, and anyone born between Jan. 20 and Feb. 18 is all about marching to the beat of their own drum. Though it's unclear whether the singer is single at the moment (and though I highly doubt he needs my help finding his next partner), I do have some thoughts on which zodiac signs would make the best fit for the elusive A-lister. Since he's an Aquarius, the zodiac signs most compatible with Harry Styles are Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius, so do with that information what you will, Harry.

Styles was born on Feb. 1, which makes him one of the most eccentric and energetic signs of the zodiac. (Anyone surprised? Yeah, I didn't think so.) Those born under this sign tend to come off as aloof at first, but once they find themselves in a relationship, Aquarians can be intense AF. For the water bearers of the zodiac, relationships aren't just about physical attraction — they're about #deep connections. Sentimentality, however, is something to be avoided at all costs. Here's why Gems, Leos, and Sags can hang with an Aquarius better than anyone.

Gemini (May 21—June 20) TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images Aquarians and Geminis are debatably the two most intellectual signs of the zodiac, so when these air signs get together, they're able to challenge and inspire each other better than anyone. Both signs value intellect and individualism, and as lovers of spontaneity, they're always ready to pack up and go on an adventure at a moment's notice. Aquarius is perhaps the only sign who can keep restless Gems entertained, while Geminis are likely the only ones who can keep an Aquarius intellectually stimulated. An Aquarius may deem their Gemini partner a little too shallow at times, but largely, these unsentimental brainiacs make an epic match.

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22) Aquarius and Leo may seem like an odd pairing, but these two demonstrate that opposite signs (signs who are directly across from each other on the zodiac wheel) sometimes make the best couples. While Leos are the queen bees of the zodiac and Aquarians are the resident weirdos, both signs tend to pour their hearts and souls into a romantic relationship. With their confidence and energy, the lions of the zodiac are one of the few signs who can inspire warmth in an unfeeling Aquarius, allowing them to love without reservation. Leos and Aquarians also share a love of artistic expression and autonomy, and together, these two can create something beautiful.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21) Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images When you bring together two fearless, curious individuals, things are bound to get pretty passionate. No one loves exploration and experimentation quite as much as Aquarians and Sags, so it goes without saying that Aquarius-Sag couples tend to have a totally bonkers sex life. However, these two share more than just carnal attraction. Aquarians and Sags both resent codependent partners, and since they'll give each other plenty of space, their relationship will always feel fresh and exciting. These two make just as great friends as they do lovers, and Aquarius-Sagittarius relationships are bound to be filled with expansive conversations, tons of exploration, and mutual respect.