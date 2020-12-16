One of Harry Styles' frequent collaborators, and a co-writer and producer on his album Fine Line, was honored with a huge award on Dec. 15, but the former One Direction member still had to bust his chops. Unexpectedly, he also took aim at President Donald Trump in his reply to the announcement, poking fun at the drama that unfolded in the United States after the 2020 election. Needless to say, Harry Styles' Instagram comment about Trump's election fraud claims is hilarious.

Kid Harpoon co-wrote "Falling" and "Adore You" on Harry Styles' 2019 album, and he was deservedly awarded the prestigious title "Songwriter of the Year" by Music Week. The comments section of his Instagram post on Dec. 15 announcing the big win was filled with messages of congratulations from fans and friends, but Styles, ever the jokester, teased his collaborator about the honor.

"They found 8,000,000 opposing ballots in a bin behind his house. FRAUD!" Styles wrote, mocking Trump's style of tweeting with the baseless all-caps claim.

It's a refreshing nod to the electoral chaos plaguing the 2020 presidential election. The continuous spread of misinformation by Trump, including disproven claims of widespread voter fraud, has caused quite the uproar on social media and in Congress. On Dec. 14, however, electoral votes were cast across the country in favor of Joe Biden, who will be inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2021.

Styles' comment showed a side of him that most fans rarely get to see on social media anymore, since he doesn't really joke around on Twitter like he used to during his days singing in One Direction. His sense of humor shined through, and Kid Harpoon replied to the comment with a quick "FFS," but a friendly eye roll would have sufficed, too. Imagining what it's like having to dodge Styles' jokes constantly in the studio might sound like a dream to fans, but I'm sure Kid Harpoon got his fill while recording Fine Line.

The joke about voter fraud is the first time Styles has addressed Trump's unfounded claims in the wake of the election. He did encourage Stylers to vote for Biden on Twitter in the days leading up to the opening of polls across the United States, telling them he'd "Vote with Kindness" if he could cast a ballot in the country.