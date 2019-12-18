Harry Styles' Cover Of Lizzo's "Juice" Has Me Out Here Gettin' Loose

Five days after Styles blessed fans with his new album Fine Line, he's blessing Stylers yet again. This time, he delivered a gift no one saw coming. Out of nowhere, Styles decided to cover "Juice" by Lizzo and it's undoubtedly the best content on the internet today. Just consider him the gift that keeps on giving, because Harry Styles' cover of Lizzo's "Juice" will leave you wanting to host a full-blown dance party right at home.

The flawless cover was recorded during Styles' performance at BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge on Dec. 18, and while Styles can do no wrong when it comes to his music, he really hit this one out of the park.

Styles was sure to keep Lizzo's arrangement almost exactly the same, and yet, he somehow made it all his own at the same time. In place of Lizzo's flirty vocals, Styles' gravelly tone gave it a more rock n' roll vibe and it worked. Seriously, Styles' re-vamped version of "Juice" actually makes so much sense.

Like the feminist angel he is, Styles even opted to skip over Lizzo's "don't make me try to take your b*tch" lyric, replacing the word with a loud "ooooooooh." Meanwhile, hearing him belt out, "No I'm not a snack at all, baby I'm the whole damn meal," instantly made my day, or maybe, my entire year.

You can watch Styles cover "Juice" below.

Harry Styles on YouTube

Styles also gushed about Lizzo's artistry to BBC Radio 1. “I just think she’s amazing; she’s one of the most exciting artists working now for sure. She’s exactly what you want an artist to be, which is themselves," he said.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Well, Lizzo has since caught wind of Styles' kind words, and it turns out she's a mega-fan of his as well. She tweeted about how Styles' made her "melt" and, just like that, it looks like Lizzo and I have something in common.

Lizzo isn't the only one melting over Styles' new cover. Fans can't get enough of his rendition of "Juice" and Twitter is freaking out.

"Harry Styles covering Juice by Lizzo on Live Lounge is honestly the way 2019 needed to finish," one person said.

"Harry styles covering juice by LIZZO is the best thing to happen this year besides his album dropping," another tweeted.

I couldn't agree more, and the only thing that could top this is if these two hit the studio together. Someone tell Lizzo's people to call Style's people stat, thanks.