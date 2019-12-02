Harry Styles has had a majestic year in music, and things just keep getting better. While Stylers anxiously await his upcoming album, Fine Line, coming out on Friday, December 13, the former One Direction member teased a captivating music trailer for his next single. Harry Styles' "Adore You" trailer looks like it could be a legit big screen fantasy film.

In the nearly 3-minute video, Styles takes viewers to an unknown land called Eroda. Ahem, "adore" spelled backwards. The clip is narrated by Rosalía, and tells the story of Eroda natives who believe in a variety of strange folk tales. Eroda appears to be a gloomy place to live, when, one day, Styles' character was born with a smile brighter than the sun.

The "peculiar" little boy walks around with a cheeky grin, but isn't welcomed by the people of his land. Styles quickly learns he must mask his emotions, but, at some point, can no longer take it.

"He had lost his smile, and without it, the world grew darker, the wind colder, and the ocean more violent," Rosalía said in the background of a dramatic scene. "Loneliness is an ocean full of travelers trying to find their place in the world, but without friendship, we are all lost and left with no hope, no home, no harbor."

Harry Styles on YouTube

Along with the video tease, Styles also shared a promo image for "Adore You" on Instagram. In the artwork, fish that resemble the one from the video tease surround an image of Styles.

Shortly after Styles revealed the tracklist for Fine Line on Twitter in November, random ads for Eroda started making the rounds on the internet and TV. While people were quick to figure out it wasn't a real place, many Stylers speculated it had something to do with Styles' "Adore You," and they were spot on.

While a sad Harry Styles is something no one wants to see, there is hope the "Adore You" video will end with him bringing happiness to the people of Eroda when the full video is released on Friday, Dec. 6.