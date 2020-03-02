Harry Styles is a man of many talents and he may be adding "King of Halloween" to his resume later this year. Styles is currently gearing up for his upcoming world tour, and while it doesn't kick off until the spring, his mind is already wandering to his grand finale performances: Harryween. Harry Styles' 2020 Halloween costume idea will thrill Cheer fans.

First things first. Styles' Love on Tour will kick off in the U.K. on April 15, and run through October where he'll celebrate the last two concerts performing at Madison Square Garden. Harryween takes place over two nights, Oct. 30 and Oct. 31, and Styles' fans can expect a lot of epic things during the two night party, including Styles putting 100% effort into his costumes. During a March 1 interview with Radio.com, Styles teased:

People can expect a fancy dress show or a costume party. Orville Peck will be opening the show, which I'm really excited about. I think we’ll get as many people who are coming as possible to dress up. I’ll be dressed up. The band will be dressed up. I’ve got some ideas.

One of those ideas, Styles explained, is the Navarro cheer team from the Netflix docuseries, Cheer, based on the Navarro College cheerleading program. "I'm Jerry," Styles said with a laugh, referencing Jerry Harris, one of the show's most beloved members of the cheer team.

Cheer became an instant sensation in January when the documentary hit Netflix. Navarro junior college is a small school in Corsicana, Texas, but that didn't stop viewers from getting hooked on it. Audiences were captivated by the personal stories of each individual member of the cheer squad, including Jerry, as well as how hard the team worked together as they prepared for the 2019 National Championship in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Styles isn't the only celeb who fell in love with Cheer and Jerry, either. Chrissy Teigen, Reese Witherspoon, and Kendall Jenner are among those who have shared their obsession for Cheer since it was released last month.

Whoever Styles ends up dressing up as for Harryween is sure to be epic, but I can't help but root that he goes as Jerry from Cheer.