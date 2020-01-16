It's not every day that a documentary captures the hearts and minds of fans everywhere. But, then again, not every documentary is Cheer. The new Netflix docuseries is the internet's latest obsession. Twitter is abuzz with these tweets about Netflix's Cheer, the show that is making cheerleading super-fans out of audiences.

Most fans probably never heard of Navarro College until Cheer premiered, but now it seems to be all they can talk about. Navarro is a small junior college in Corsicana, TX with a cheer squad that's won 14 National Championships since 2000. Coach Monica Aldama leads the team with an iron fist, pushing them to be the very best. The six episodes of Cheer follow the squad in the lead-up to the 2019 National Championship in Daytona Beach, Florida. Along the way, audiences learn all about the personal sacrifices and setbacks that have made these cheerleaders the fighters they are today.

Throughout the series, audiences get to know individual members of the squad like Jerry, Morgan, and Lexi. Once viewers get to know these lovable cheerleaders, it's easy to get attached to them. It makes Cheer just as heartwarming as it is gripping. These tweets from fans prove just how attached fans have gotten.

There are a few stereotypes surrounding cheerleaders, but a lot of those notions stem from misunderstanding how cheer actually works. Cheer corrects any misconceptions viewers might have. A lot of fans are former cheerleaders themselves, and they're tweeting about how the series shows the real cheer experience. Cheer makes it clear that cheerleading is a real sport that requires immense athletic ability. It also makes for a gripping viewing experience because of that.

A lot of fans have fallen in love with Jerry, a Navarro squad member who overflows with positive energy. Greg Whiteley, who directed the series, told Entertainment Tonight that it was clear while filming that Jerry's story needed to be told. He said, "For us, Jerry’s backstory was so compelling and his personality is so endearing that it just became easy to say, 'Well, regardless of where he ends up -- on the mat or not -- that’s a story worth telling. So let’s just do it.'"

Whiteley's other docuseries, Last Chance U, has four seasons on Netflix, so Cheer fans are already hopeful that they'll get to see more of Navarro soon. In the meantime, all six episodes of the first season of Cheer are available on Netflix now.