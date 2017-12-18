‘Harry Potter’ Workout Clothes Exist & Being A Muggle Has Never Felt So Stylish

OK, real talk: I'm officially ready to confess that I have been the proud owner of a life-sized Daniel Radcliffe cutout for many years. Should I be embarrassed about sharing this information on a public platform? Maybe, but I'm honestly proud AF of my high-key Harry Potter obsession. Now that you know this little fun fact about me, I'm sure you can easily understand my fervent excitement about the fact that Harry Potter workout clothes are a real thing that actually exist for us mere Muggles to enjoy.

Yes people, you read that correctly. If you've ever dreamed of slaying a HIIT circuit while reppin' your Hogwarts house, the time has come. So now, when that weird girl stares you down at the gym for no apparent reason while you're just minding your own business on the elliptical, you can probably give her the benefit of the doubt, because she might just be jealous of your magical athleisure attire from Black Milk Clothing.

The Australian retailer launched the incredible "Team Hogwarts" athleisure line on Dec. 18, and it honestly looks as perfect as it sounds.

The Harry Potter-inspired leggings are cute AF, and they express your undying love for all things in the wizarding world in a subtle way, in case you're worried about looking too extra.

When you go to Black Milk's website, you can carefully select which Hogwarts house your heart truly lies in, and shop for your desired leggings in either Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, Gryffindor, or Slytherin. Guys, my heart is literally racing with excitement as I'm typing this.

Each leggings style represents the specific Hogwarts house name, which is written on a cute and colorful stripe that runs down your left leg, while your right leg features the house emblem.

Honestly, I thought I would be devoted to Lululemon leggings, and Lululemon leggings only, for my whole life. While they will always have a special place in my heart, these Harry Potter bad boys have officially changed the athleisure game for good. After all, for those of us who are still patiently waiting for our Hogwarts acceptance letter to arrive in the mail, this athleisure line might be the only thing to satisfy our obsession for the time being.

But an undying devotion to all things Harry Potter isn't the only reason to accio these leggings into your online shopping cart. Black Milk has created these charming and stylish pieces with a fabric that's specifically made to effectively absorb sweat and keep your skin dry during any workout — even a long, sweaty session of hot yoga. Plus, they're high-waisted, so they're functional and trendy.

Oh, and speaking of functional, these leggings come with hidden pockets, designed to conceal your phone with ease. Yes, it's basically like the Muggle version of wearing an invisibility cloak, and you better believe I am freaking here for it.

Seriously, if you haven't already purchased like 10 pairs of these leggings, then you, my friend, are riddikulus.

Ravenclaw High Waisted Ninja Pants, $120, Black Milk Clothing

(Are you more likely to take me Sirius-ly if I stop making so many Harry Potter puns?)

Whether you belong to Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, Slytherin, or Gryffindor, Black Milk Clothing has a pair of leggings to speak to your magical spirit.

Also, I'm going to take this moment to stand up for my Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw peeps out there: I know you guys are often forgotten about or made fun of, but for real, get yourself a pair of these leggings and wear your Hogwarts house with pride. All wizards and witches are beautiful; don't let anyone tell you otherwise!