A mass shooting took place inside two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday, March 15, killing 49 people and injuring 20. World leaders have been responding to the terror attack throughout the morning, including the royal family. In fact, Harry, Meghan, William, and Kate's response to the Christchurch shooting was posted on Instagram via Kensington Palace's account following the tragedy. In a statement beside the New Zealand flag, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex provided the following statement:

Our hearts go out to the families and friends of the people who lost their lives in the devastating attack in Christchurch.

We have all been fortunate to spend time in Christchurch and have felt the warm, open-hearted and generous spirit that is core to its remarkable people.

No person should ever have to fear attending a sacred place of worship.

This senseless attack is an affront to the people of Christchurch and New Zealand, and the broader Muslim community. It is a horrifying assault on a way of life that embodies decency, community, and friendship.

We know that from this devastation and deep mourning, the people of New Zealand will unite to show that such evil can never defeat compassion and tolerance.

We send our thoughts and prayers to everyone in New Zealand today.

The announcement was concluded with the saying "Kia Kaha," which is a phrase used in New Zealand that means "be strong."

Harry, Meghan, William, and Kate weren't the only members of the royal family who responded to the mass shootings in Chirstchurch on Friday, though. Queen Elizabeth also provided a statement regarding the tragedy, which was posted on Instagram through The Royal Family's account.

In the statement, Queen Elizabeth addressed the people of New Zealand, saying, "I have been deeply saddened by the appalling events in Christchurch today. Philip and I send our condolences to the families and friends who have lost their lives." She continued, "I also pay tribute to the emergency services and volunteers who are providing support to those who have been injured. At this tragic time, my thoughts and prayers are with all New Zealanders."

Between both statements, various members of the royal family have offered their condolences to those affected by the tragedy. For reference, the tragedy involved two shootings that took place in separate Christchurch mosques on March 15 (the Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Mosque). According to The New York Times, four suspects are currently in custody.

As you can probably imagine, various leaders around the world have been expressing their sorrow for New Zealanders throughout the day. Those leaders include President Donald Trump, who sent his "warmest sympathy and best wishes" to everyone in New Zealand.

Former President Barack Obama also responded to the horrifying mass shooting via Twitter. He said, "Michelle and I send our condolences to the people of New Zealand. We grieve with you and the Muslim community. All of us must stand against hatred in all its forms."

New Zealand's prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, also responded to terror attack on Twitter. She called the mass shooting an "extraordinary act of unprecedented violence," and said that such an act "has no place in New Zealand."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also referred to March 15 as "one of New Zealand’s darkest days" during a news conference following the shooting. Based off of the responses by other worldwide leaders, it's clear that they agree.