Nobody's perfect, but right now, Disney nostalgia is pretty close. The Jonas Brothers have reunited and poked fun at their past during a week-long stint The Late Late Show with James Corden, and if that wasn't enough for you, one of the band's contemporaries is making a comeback with a vintage twist. Keep calm, but Hannah Montana vinyl records are coming to Urban Outfitters soon. If these Disney throwbacks are foreshadowing how the rest of 2019 will be, it'll be a great year.

It's not a surprise reunion tour with the Jo Bros, but someone on Miley Cyrus' team just blessed us with the next best thing. On March 5, Pop Crave announced via Twitter that clothing chain Urban Outfitters will soon sell a "Best of Hannah Montana" compilation on vinyl. The record marks the first time the "The Best of Both Worlds" pop singer's music is available on vinyl. I may complain that I'm old when I catch glimpses of the Disney Channel's current stars, but with this Hannah Montana vinyl in hand, I can really live up to my veteran fan status.

Although the vinyl records won't start shipping out until late April, you can currently order the compilation album on the Urban Outfitters website for $25.98. According to the product's informative blurb, the record includes Hannah Montana hits like "The Other Side of Me," "I Got Nerve," "Life's What You Make It," and her Disney sitcom's theme song, "The Best of Both Worlds." Until my copy arrives, I'll be busy tracking down my Hannah Montana 2: Meet Miley Cyrus CD.

Before she developed into a bona fide music star and formed one half of our couple goals alongside Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus debuted on Hannah Montana in 2006. She played Miley Stewart, a teenager hiding her other identity as superstar Hannah Montana from the majority of her schoolmates in order to have a normal life. Keeping things topical, the series featured the Jonas Brothers' Disney acting debut in a special 2007 episode and preceded the band touring alongside Hannah Montana later that year. I'm still a little upset that it's unlikely for Cyrus to join the band in the remainder of their Late Late Show appearances.

Hannah Montana aired on Disney Channel until 2011, also hitting the big screen in a 2009 movie. Since then, Cyrus has essentially retired Hannah Montana's blonde wig, even saying that her alter ego was "dead" during a 2013 Saturday Night Live spot. However, Cyrus has grown more accepting of her Disney past recently, and earlier this month, she joked during a guest appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race that Hannah ran into a "lot of drugs."

OK, so Cyrus probably isn't reviving Hannah Montana to celebrate the vinyl release. But on the bright side, she recently gave us a brief "The Best of Both Worlds" singalong as she watched her RuPaul's Drag Race episode. You win some, you lose some.

It's been more than a decade since the launch of Hannah Montana and Disney still has a firm hold on my slightly heftier wallet. Who's up for a vinyl listening party this April?