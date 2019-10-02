Season 6 of Bachelor In Paradise was overflowing with so many juicy happenings, at times, it was a struggle to keep up. One of the cutest and stableish relationships was the partnership between Hannah and Dylan. But, how's the couple doing now that the show has ended? Well, it seems like Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's body language post-Bachelor In Paradise gives some interesting insight into their current status. To get some intel on what's going on between the duo now that the cameras are (sort of) off, I spoke to Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point.

Overall, despite their picture-perfect couple persona, Brown noticed some signs that the couple could be playing up their "love" for the camera. "There's a lot of signs that say they will [last], but the unusual stuff is quite striking," Brown tells Elite Daily. Although it's important to keep in mind that while it may be BIP couples' jobs to look cute and carefree in pictures together, real relationships aren't always drama-free. However, when a partnership appears too perfect, this can also raise some valid questions. With that in mind, here's what Hannah and Dylan's physicality says about their current connection.

Despite Their Smiles, Hannah's Eyes Are Telling A Different Story. ABC "Here they both seem happy on the surface," says Brown. "They're sitting close with his hand is on her butt, and her legs are crossed towards him showing that's where her attention is while smiling." Although that might all sound good, Hannah's face and hand placement suggest she's not so comfortable. "Her eyebrows have a look of worry, and she's holding her shoulder with her hand, blocking herself from what's around," observes Brown. "I'm guessing that they're going to show a clip that she's concerned about or the conversation has taken a concerning turn."

This Pic Is Cute But Could Be Staged. At this point, we all know how good Hannah and Dylan are at taking adorable pictures. However, it appears this one might have taken a bit of effort to pull off. "This is a fun pic but it's staged," explains Brown. "See how she's smiling and not really kissing him?" Brown also points out that Dylan is definitely in control here because his hand is the only thing supporting Hannah's head as she leans back. "She's trusting him to not drop her," Brown adds.

Their Signals Are Mixed. Marion Curtis/StarPix for Kensie/Shutterstock This kiss is very sweet, and their body positioning makes it clear that these two are on the same page. "The good thing is that they’re sharing the same emotion," says Brown. However, it's not clear if the emotion they're sharing is genuine interest. "Neither of these two is fully paying attention to each other," notes Brown. "See how both have a foot pointed towards the camera?"