Bring out the men! ABC already teased 33 potential contestants for Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, but host Chris Harrison just revealed which of these men made the cut. Hannah B.'s Bachelorette contestants were finally all confirmed, so it's time to break down the men competing for her roses.

Not only does Hannah's Bachelorette season premiere about two weeks earlier than usual, but ABC has celebrated The Bachelorette throughout the week leading up to Season 15. On May 6, 12 of the past 14 Bachelorettes gathered at the mansion for a reunion special that took viewers down the franchise's memory lane. Then on May 7, Chris Harrison took to Facebook Live to introduce the new season's 30 contestants. Back in March, ABC released photos of Hannah's 33 potential men, seemingly doing so to avoid past mistakes and prevent any mid-season scandals about contestants' social media or criminal activity. The men may be a little familiar by this point, but Harrison's hints about the 30 finalists are definitely telling.

As he's done in previous seasons' Facebook Live reveals, Harrison listed each contestant's name, job, age, and hometown. He teased details about certain men's first entrances and joked about some of their jobs, but seeing as this is one of the only times fans see him without much of a script, his clues are much welcomed.

Thanks to these Harrison hints, we have an idea of who Hannah likes and who may cause drama down the road, but we'll let you judge for yourself. Here are the men competing for Hannah's heart this season:

Brian

Age: 30

Occupation: Math Teacher

Hometown: Lousville, KY

Cam

Age: 30

Occupation: Software Sales

Hometown: Houston, TX

Chasen

Age: 27

Occupation: Pilot

Hometown: Longview, WA

Connor J.

Age: 28

Occupation: Sales Manager

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Connor S.

Age: 24

Occupation: Investment Analyst

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Daron

Age: 25

Occupation: IT Consultant

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Devin

Age: 27

Occupation: Talent Manager

Hometown: San Francisco, CA

Dustin

Age: 30

Occupation: Real Estate Broker

Hometown: Marion, IL

Dylan

Age: 24

Occupation: Tech Entrepreneur

Hometown: Seal Beach, CA

Garrett

Age: 27

Occupation: Golf Pro

Hometown: Birmingham, AL

Grant

Age: Unemployed

Occupation: 30

Hometown: San Clemente, CA

Hunter

Age: 24

Occupation: Pro Surfer

Hometown: Westchester, CA

Jed

Age: 25

Occupation: Singer/Songwriter

Hometown: Sevierville, TN

Joe

Age: 30

Occupation: The Box King

Hometown: South Barrington, IL

Joey

Age: 33

Occupation: Finance Manager

Hometown: Potomac, MD

John Paul Jones

Age: 24

Occupation: "John Paul Jones"

Hometown: Saint Michaels, MD

Jonathan

Age: 27

Occupation: Server

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Kevin

Age: 27

Occupation: Behavioral Health Specialist

Hometown: Orange County, CA

Luke P.

Age: 24

Occupation: Import/Export Manager

Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Luke S.

Age: 29

Occupation: Political Consultant

Hometown: Marion, MA

Matt D. / Matt Donald

Age: 26

Occupation: Medical Device Salesman

Hometown: Middletown, MD

Matt S. / Matthew

Age: 23

Occupation: Car Bid Spotter

Hometown: Mira Loma, CA

Matteo

Age: 25

Occupation: Management Consultant

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Mike

Age: 31

Occupation: Portfolio Manager

Hometown: Grand Prairie, TX

Peter

Age: 27

Occupation: Pilot

Hometown: Westlake Village, CA

Ryan

Age: 25

Occupation: Roller Boy

Hometown: Easton, PA

Scott

Age: 28

Occupation: Software Sales Executive

Hometown: West Dundee, IL

Thomas

Age: 27

Occupation: International Pro Basketball Player

Hometown: Southfield, MI

Tyler C.

Age: 25

Occupation: General Contractor

Hometown: Jupiter, FL

Tyler G.

Age: 28

Occupation: Psychology Graduate Student

Hometown: Greenwich, CT

These fellas clearly got the model treatment once they were approved as official contestants. Look at that camera quality! Seeing as the first album of cast photos disappointed many fans, this closer look at the men is definitely satisfying. BRB while I make my fantasy league predictions.

Here's to seeing this crop of men in action as they try to woo Hannah next week. Season 15 of The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, May 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.