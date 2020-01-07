Um, if you're a Bachelor Nation fan, you absolutely need to drop whatever you're doing and read Hannah Brown’s tweets about The Bachelor premiere, which aired on Jan. 6. ICYMI: This particular season of The Bachelor features none other than Peter Weber, one of the top three contestants on Brown's season of The Bachelorette who famously boinked her in a windmill during their fantasy suite date in Crete, Greece. Despite the fact that she sent him home after their fantasy suite, it appears as though Brown is still harboring some feelings for Weber — and those feelings made their way to the surface during her surprise appearance.

While she originally just came on the show to return the wings he got her as a friendly gesture, her true feelings came pouring out when she had a private conversation with him a few days later. The conversation took place after Brown hosted a group date for Weber's contestants. She seemed fine chatting with the ladies during the date, but her emotions started creeping in when she had some solo time with him backstage. "When I walked out there, I didn’t know that there would be that much of a spark," she explained to her ex. "I know that there’s still something there." When Weber responded by asking if she regretted sending him home during her season, she admitted that she questions her decision "all the time."

John Fleenor/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

Weber admitted he still has feelings as well and wound up asking Brown to join his house — a question that wasn't exactly answered by the end of the episode.

Needless to say, having such an intensely intimate conversation played for the world on television must be petrifying and Brown wasn't shy about letting her followers know how petrified she was when the show aired on Jan. 6. "Spoiler alerts: This is going to be very freaking awkward. @BachelorABC," she wrote in her first tweet of the night.

Next, she gave a shoutout to their famed windmill tryst. "I just want to go hide under the windmill right now. #TheBachelor," she wrote.

Finally, she recapped what the entire experience was like from her point of view. "So that was not a blast at all," she wrote. "It was truly the hardest day— a day I was not looking forward to reliving. But thank you to those of you who have been so sweet and supportive tonight. #thebachelor"

If you didn't get a chance to watch the intense exchange Brown is referring to, give it a watch here:

Bachelor Nation on ABC on YouTube

Oh, and continue sending her your good vibes. It's clear that she receives them and they mean a lot.