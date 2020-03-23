Time to bust out your detective files, because Hannah Brown's joke about Tyler Cameron's penis is the latest clue to add to the pile of evidence the exes might be on again. On March 21, Brown went on Instagram Live with Cameron and the rest of their Florida-based "Quarantine Crew." The group was dressed up in Superman costumes for a workout with personal trainer Phil Fit. The whole thing is pretty innocent, until Brown jokes with a big smile that Cameron should "put that thing away" in reference to... well, his penis.

Earlier that day, Cameron posted yet another flirty video of the pair quarantining together. In his much more PG video, posted on TikTok, Cameron tried to teach Brown how to say his first name without her signature southern drawl. Spoiler: She wasn't able to do it, leaving Cameron to conclude, “Well, there’s no hope. You can’t take the country out of the girl, I guess."

Brown and Cameron rekindled their relationship after Cameron's mother Andrea passed away on Feb. 29. Brown showed her support for her ex by flying from Los Angeles to his hometown of Jupiter, Florida for the celebration of his mother's life. “It meant a lot to him that she came to support him in his time of need," a source reportedly told People on March 11. "He was able to show her around Jupiter, introduce her to his friends, and have some good laughs. Just being able to hang out together, smile, and take his mind off things has been really helpful to Tyler’s grieving process. It’s just what he needed.”

Then, Brown shocked fans by coming back to Jupiter for a second trip on March 14. Since then, it doesn't appear as though she's left. Along with four other friends, Cameron and Brown have dubbed themselves members of "The Quarantine Crew."

While it may feel like all signs point to them being an item, no sources have fully confirmed they're a couple. In fact, most sources maintain the two are just friends. For example, here's what one source reportedly claimed Us Weekly on March 18: “They have a lot of love for each other... They’re great friends and have a lot of fun together. It’s as simple as that.”

That being said, shortly after Brown made the penis joke, Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison did go on the record saying that he "stans" them. “I love Hannah to death, you guys know that,” Harrison said during his Fireside Chat with his girlfriend, Entertainment Tonight host Lauren Zima, via Instagram on March 21, per Us Weekly. “Tyler is a true gentleman, he’s a really good guy. I know he looks decent but, in all seriousness, he’s a true gentleman. He’s a good man, so if those two people find each other and they’re happy, I stan that. I ship that. I do all the things the kids are saying these days.”

Same, dude. Same.