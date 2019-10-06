It's been a few months now since Bachelor Nation tuned in to watch Hannah Brown's journey to find love, and the beauty queen-turned-reality star is now getting real about why she ultimately decided to be on the show and the aftermath of it all. In an interview with Marie Claire published on Friday, Oct. 4, the Alabama native also shared some surprising reservations she had about appearing on the show. Apparently Hannah Brown thought The Bachelor was for losers before getting cast on it, but her reasons for ultimately deciding to pursue the gig are so relatable.

Since ending her season of The Bachelorette engaged to Jed Wyatt, Brown's life has been a whirlwind. Shortly after finding out that the aspiring musician had been in a relationship prior to going on the show, she ended their engagement and moved to Los Angeles. She's since made her return to reality TV by shimmying with Alan Bersten on Dancing with the Stars. It wasn't an easy road, but her journey started when she was living in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and had recently gone through a breakup.

"I didn’t aspire to be on The Bachelor. I didn’t watch the show," Brown told Marie Claire in her Oct. 4 interview. "I thought it was for losers truly."

The 25-year-old said she struggled with the attention following the show, especially when her romance with Wyatt didn't pan out.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"Getting Instagram followers when I got back home was freaking me out," she said. "Everybody gains followers, but it was like, ‘Okay, I’m about to have a life with another human, and that’s what I’m going to be focusing on.’ And that didn’t happen."

"So now I have all these random humans who are really interested in me and what I have to offer," she continued. "And I’m like, ‘I actually have a lot to offer, don’t I?'"

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, the experience was an emotional one considering that she went on the ABC reality show to find a husband, and she was still dealing with the aftermath of it all while beginning her new gig on Dancing with the Stars.

"Going from The Bachelorette to being on Dancing with the Stars, I’m having to work through some things," she told the publication. "I’m so thankful that Alan has been there and has been patient with me. It has been tough. I’m really excited to see the growth that I have to just move forward doing the show."

It was also no doubt tough seeing her ex Tyler Cameron so publicly move on with Gigi Hadid shortly after they reunited for a drink following After the Final Rose. In a Sept. 4 interview with ETOnline, Brown told the outlet that she'd moved past it.

"I think we were both single and it is his decision to do whatever makes him happy and so I want my own happiness," Brown said. "I'm moving forward."

While their relationship ended up not working out, the reality star said she had no hard feelings towards her ex. "I sent him a message when his dad was sick, but not anything else than that," she said. "I wish him well."

From the sounds of things, Brown is moving onward and upward, and while she might not have been successful at finding love on TV, fans can still catch her showing off her moves on Dancing With the Stars.