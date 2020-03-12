If you're still itching for more detail on all of the many bombs dropped on the reunion episode of The Bachelor, what Hannah Ann Sluss said about Peter Weber and Hannah Brown is about to provide you with a lot more intel. "He told me he needed to talk to Hannah Brown because he needed closure and was trying to convince me that I should feel comfortable with that," Sluss told Rachel Lindsey and Becca Kufrin on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast's March 10 episode. "I'm like, 'We're engaged.'"

While viewers of Weber's season of The Bachelor may remember his emotional reunion with Brown after their group date, Sluss admitted she was in the dark about that whole thing.

"I had not seen that episode of them all cozy, cozy up in a couch, him crying and her possibly coming back into the house. I had no idea, like none!" she explained. "And so, when he brought that up, I'm like, 'Wait, what? I know she came back in the season, but can you explain more?' And that was kind of when that episode was coming out."

Sluss revealed Weber had been interacting with Brown during "After the Final Rose" on March 10.

She told Weber:

Peter, we’ve been through a lot together. I should have really picked up on the first red flag that you gave to me was when you wanted to reach out to Hannah Brown to find closure with her, so really — looking back on it — our engagement involved three women: me, you still being in love with Madison and proposing to me, and you needing closure with Hannah Brown. That’s three women involved in our engagement that I was completely blindsided to. So, a word of advice: If you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man.

On the podcast, she shed more light on why Weber's curiosity about Brown was so difficult for her. "This is something that I feel like you don't seem like you're ready for any kind of commitment, let alone an engagement,'" she explained. "That was the first red flag, and I was questioning my own self because he was trying to convince me that that was something that he needed, and I'm like, 'I just don't feel settled with that.'"

While Weber's feelings for Brown may have gotten in the way of his relationship with Sluss, Brown and Sluss seem to be on good terms. During the reunion episode, Brown even posted a tweet in support of Sluss:

Of course, Brown wasn't the only other women involved in the love triangle. Later during the podcast, Kufrin asked Sluss if she thinks Weber was using his request to talk to Brown as "code for 'let me maybe have conversations with other women, aka Madison [Prewett].'"

"Probably. I don't quite know. That was so close to us breaking up," Sluss responded. "Then, there was that going on, you know, and then there was the whole, 'Oh, the season's started, and I have unresolved issues.' I'm like, 'What unresolved issues? I mean, I'm by your side; I gave you my word to be by your side.' His unresolved issues were having to watch back the show. Once again, he completely downplayed it. Completely. When I showed up to the breakup, that was the very first time I had heard him say, 'I can't give you my full heart.'"

Here's to hoping Sluss finds love with someone who is capable of giving her his whole heart.