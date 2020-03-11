While talking to Rachel Lindsey and Becca Kufrin on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast's March 10 episode, Hannah Ann Sluss' said something about her Bachelor proposal that will split your heart right down the middle. Remember her nearly canceling her appearance at the site of the engagement? She explained the reason for her delay.

"My instincts were telling me I wasn’t getting all the information I needed to make a decision with Peter," she said. "That’s intuition and that’s instincts and should I have stayed on that bed in Australia? Absolutely. But I wasn’t going to give up on someone I loved... In the end, I think he took advantage of the fact that he conveniently left out very important information prior to me making a commitment with him."

ICYMI: Weber proposed to Sluss, then broke off the engagement a month later when he realized his feelings for Prewett weren't fading. Sluss pretty much crushed the breakup, eloquently stating everything you'd want to say when getting dumped on television, including this gem:

Peter, we’ve been through a lot together. I should have really picked up on the first red flag that you gave to me was when you wanted to reach out to Hannah Brown to find closure with her, so really — looking back on it — our engagement involved three women: me, you still being in love with Madison and proposing to me, and you needing closure with Hannah Brown. That’s three women involved in our engagement that I was completely blindsided to. So, a word of advice: If you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man.

Maarten de Boer/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

Watch the entire exchange for yourself:

Bachelor Nation on ABC on YouTube

There's no doubt that Sluss will find happiness in the aftermath of her time on the show — no partner necessary. As she told Weber herself, she's her own rock. There's no need to worry about her.