Lara Jean Covey is a certified style icon, and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You, the second film in the series, cemented that truth. If you wish you could be as well-dressed as the character is, I have good news. H&M is launching a To All the Boys spring collection. Available as of Thursday, April 2 on H&M’s website, the collection includes florals, flouncy blouses, and adorable dresses.

Since the series’ premiere in 2018 with To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, fans have wanted to recreate Lara Jean’s feminine yet edgy style. Whether she’s getting dolled up for a date or lounging on the couch, the rom-com heroine always looks cool and put together. And now, you can, too. The Smocked Mesh Dress ($15, H&M) is perfect for twirling around your room in a montage. You can also grab the Drawstring Top ($18, H&M); its puffy sleeves add just the right touch of romance. There’s even, of course, a Mesh Skirt ($25, H&M) covered in cute florals, that would immediately be Lara Jean-approved. This collection is perfect for spring and summer with its crop tops and maxi skirts.

In response to coronavirus, H&M has closed all its retail locations and has continued to pay employees unable to work during this time. However, the brand’s online store is still open and shipping products, meaning you can still snag pieces from the collection. As for your health while online shopping, Dr. Elizabeth McGraw, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics at Pennsylvania State University, previously told Elite Daily, “Coronavirus can survive on cardboard for up to 24 hours.” Therefore, she recommends taking a few precautions, like using gloves to handle your package and letting it sit for three days before opening. However, at the time of writing, there is no reported evidence of anyone having gotten the virus through the mail.

If you’re concerned about the risk delivery workers are facing by continuing to work, H&M has taken precautions to ensure the safety of their workers. According to its website, H&M has reduced hours and staggered work schedules in their warehouses for the health of their employees and to comply with social distancing standards. “I would not stop online shopping, though I would certainly only order much-needed products to reduce the impact on the system,” Dr. McGraw recommends. So, if you fall in love with this collection, buy a few pieces – maybe just don’t go overboard.

See some pieces from the cute AF collection below: